How much is the Platinum Jubilee costing, and who’s paying for it?

Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee has cost taxpayers millions of pound but they assure it will bring great profits to the nation.

Amid a living crisis in the UK (and the world) after the pandemic, the country is ready to celebrate a milestone in its history and the history of the monarchy. Queen Elizabeth II is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee, which is seventy years as head of the crown, the longest an English monarch has ever ruled.

Such an important event deserves a lavish celebration, but how much is the Platinum Jubilee costing? Who is paying for it? Are the people, who are struggling to live by paying for it?

By 2021, it was settled on this year’s budget that 28 million pounds were going to be taken from taxpayers’ money to cover the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. With it, the government promised the milestone in the Queen’s reign would be a “once-in-a-generation show” thus the importance of the big budget. According to the plans, the Platinum Jubilee will merge “the best of British ceremonial splendor and pageantry.” So where are the 28 million going for?

As explained, the 28 million pounds are going to be sued for the traditional Trooping the Colour parade celebrating Queen Elizabeth’s birthday. 15 million pounds were destined for the Platinum Jubilee pageant and the BBC’s Platinum Party that will be held at Buckingham Palace. There are also other events to where the money is going, including 3 million pounds for village hall improvements in over 100 venues in the UK.

12 million pounds were also spent on the creation and publication of primary school books titled Queen Elizabeth: A Platinum Jubilee Celebration, which will be given to children all over the UK. This, however, wasn’t specified if it was coming from the 28-million-pound budget or not.

Now, the Platinum Jubilee celebrations didn’t cost only 28 million pounds. Several charities contributed as well to celebrate the special moment. And although these contributions don’t go directly to the lavish celebrations, they do include programs named after the milestone to the improvement of the British communities.

Some of these include 50,000 pounds from the National Lottery Community Funds to support 70 different community projects, 10,000 pounds worth of grants by the Arts Council of England plus 175,000 for libraries, and 30,000 pounds from the UK National Archive to the archive sector.

Although it’s indeed a large sum of money taken from taxpayers, and these celebrations should be paid indeed by the crown itself, monarchy supporters and the institution argue that a celebration of this size, considering the popularity of the Royal Family and the Queen herself, is worth spending considering the profits they will generate.

According to the website, VisitEngland, this Platinum Jubilee and the long weekend that comes with it, it’s expected to bring up to 1.2 billion pounds to the UK’s economy. So, if this ends up being accurate, the 28 million pounds is nothing. Still, are the expected 1.2 billion going back to taxpayers’ wallets? Probably not.

