Queen Elizabeth will miss tomorrow’s thanksgiving service for her Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth was reported to have felt some discomfort during the Trooping the Colour parade.

Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations started earlier today with the traditional yearly Trooping the Colour parade honoring the Queen’s official birthday. The 96-year-old monarch greeted the troops from the iconic balcony at Buckingham Palace and was then joined by the senior active members of the Royal Family to take the traditional photo.

Wearing a lovely light blue ensemble, Queen Elizabeth looked happy, yet, as it is well-known, for the past months she’s been experiencing health and mobility problems. Today, she was seen for the first time with a cane in her hands, something that she’s been trying to avoid.

Although she looked regal, literally, by the end of the day, the palace announced that “with great reluctance” and after considering the “journey and activity required,” Queen Elizabeth won’t be attending Friday’s thanksgiving service at St. Paul’s Cathedral. According to sources, today’s event took a toll on the monarch, and she experienced some discomfort.

The purpose of Friday’s service in the iconic London landmark is to give thanks for the seventy-year reign of Queen Elizabeth. The ceremony will be attended by royal members of the family including the senior members like Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William, and Kate.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will also attend the service being one of the very few public appearances they have planned on their trip, and the first royal event they will be seen entirely since they quit as active members of the Royal Family in 2020.

After the service, the largest church bell in the United Kingdom will be rung for four hours.

