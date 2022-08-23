The strange theory that claims Queen Elizabeth has cursed these royal weddings

So far, four marriages have ended in divorce...

Royal weddings have historically captured the interest of the public, especially after Queen Elizabeth (then Princess Elizabeth) with Prince Philip, whose wedding was the first one to be shared publicly with the people. Just as popular as royal weddings are, failed marriages and divorces got the public’s attention with the same or even more curiosity.

Now, making these events public is a double-edged sword, because, yes, it makes royalty more available to its subjects and more likable, but at the same time, that closeness opens the door for the most meticulous scrutiny and speculations. As might get from the title, this story follows into that category, since some of the most curious fans of the royalty discovered a common element in most failed royal weddings that they are certain must be a curse or something similar.

So, as you might know, divorce within the royalty was pretty much frowned upon for centuries until almost all the offspring of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip went that way after their failed marriages. Not only them, the Queen’s sister, Margaret was the first one to defy the monarchy’s status quo when she divorced Antony Armstrong-Jones in 1978.

Margaret was followed by Princess Anne, who announced she was divorcing Mark Phillips (who she had married in 1973) in 1992. Some might remember that year was deemed by Queen Elizabeth II as her Annus horribilis because it was the same year Prince Charles separated from Princess Diana as well as Prince Andrew announcing his separation from Sarah Ferguson after six years of marriage.

Charles and Diana stayed “together,” although only on paper, for three more years until the Queen bluntly suggested getting divorced. They did so in 1995. The next year, Prince Andrew and ‘Fergie,’ signed the divorce papers. Now, what’s the thread that connects all these failed marriages besides all being members of the royalty? Well, obviously for avid fans it has nothing to do with the pressure of the institution, but something that falls more into the superstition area, and that is an alleged curse cast by no other than Queen Elizabeth herself.

According to this theory, at all these weddings, the head of the Crown was wearing blue. So, here seeing the bride in her dress before the wedding is not THE omen of bad luck; the Queen wearing blue is. And although it’s unlikely to think that Queen Elizabeth wanted these marriages to fail, it’s still an uncanny coincidence.

It is well known that Queen Elizabeth likes dressing in vibrant colors and that blue is actually one of her favorites, probably her most used color. Only this summer, we saw her rocking two blue outfits during her two public appearances during her Platinum Jubilee. Not only that, this story about the curse haunting royal weddings sparked many, many years ago and, since then, the Queen has attended royal weddings wearing blue.

After the terrible chain of divorces that ended in the 90s, there have been several royal weddings. Starting with Prince Charles’ wedding to Camilla in 2005, where the Queen wore a wondrous silver suit with some baby blue details (it doesn’t count), and the most watched ceremonies were Prince William’s wedding to Kate Middleton (2011) and Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle (2018). The Queen wore yellow and lime green respectively; so no issue.

The ones we’re mentioning are the weddings of the Queen’s granddaughters, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice. Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank was as big as any royal wedding, and it happened just a few months after Harry’s big day. To the occasion, Queen Elizabeth wore a pastel blue ensemble paired with a matching hat.

The wedding of Princess Beatrice in 2020 was completely different as it happened in the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic. For that reason, the wedding of the Queen’s favorite grandchild had to be very private and small. Here, the monarch wore a bluish-aqua outfit that we could say enters the blue color scheme.

Both princesses are happily married and have welcomed each a bundle of joy. So, we can say that they have broken out the royal wedding curse.... so far...

