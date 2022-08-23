William and Kate will leave London and move closer to the Queen in Windsor

For the first time, the Cambridge princes will live without a nanny in their new home in Windsor, closer to the Queen.

EFE - The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William, and Catherine, begin a new stage in their family life by moving soon to a house on the grounds of Windsor Castle, outside London, while their three children will start classes at a new school, Kensington Palace said Monday.

The duke and duchess will live in Adelaide Cottage, a modest 19th-century home with four bedrooms, so there will be no room to have additional staff living with them.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The couple’s children, Princes George, Charlotte, and Louis, will start school in September at the private Lambrook School, near the town of Ascot, near Windsor, according to Kensington Palace, the official residence of the duke and duchess.

The family will no longer reside at Kensington Palace to lead a more rural life, while George and Charlotte will leave Thomas’s Battersea School in London.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Duke and Duchess have opted to reside at Adelaide Cottage - a ten-minute walk from Windsor Castle - after 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II granted permission for its use, as it is a home held by the Crown.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge today announced that Princes George, Charlotte, and Louis will attend Lambrook School, in (the county of) Berkshire from September 2022,” said the statement released Monday by Kensington.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Their Royal Highnesses are very grateful to Thomas’s Battersea, where George and Charlotte have had a happy start to their education since 2017 and 2019, respectively, and are happy to have found a school for all three children that shares the values of Thomas’s,” the note added.

The family will move in before the start of school in early September.

However, the duke and duchess will keep the apartment where they have resided at Kensington Palace as their office and where their staff will continue to work, as well as the Amber Hall country house they have in the county of Norfolk, in the east of England, which was a gift given to them by Queen Elizabeth II after their wedding in 2011.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

For the first time, their nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borralo, will not live with the family.

Lambrook School headmaster Jonathan Perry said he looks forward to welcoming the princes in September.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

“We are delighted that Princes George, Charlotte, and Louis will be joining this September and we look forward to welcoming the family, as well as all the new students to our school community,” he added.

For his part, Thomas’s Battersea headmaster Ben Thomas expressed best wishes of “happiness and success” for the princes.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The duke and duchess will pay an estimated £53,000 (62,800 dollars) a year in tuition fees for their children.

The school is about a 20-minute drive from Adelaide Cottage, a home that has a history as the home of Captain Peter Townsend, whose relationship with Princess Margaret, Elizabeth II’s sister, caused a scandal in the 1950s.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Adelaide Cottage is also near the house where the parents of the Duchess of Cambridge live, in the town of Bucklebury, in the county of Bershire.





Podría interesarte