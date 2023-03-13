ADVERTISING

LIFESTYLE

We’re All Her! Salma Hayek Shamelessly Fangirled Over Pedro Pascal at the Oscars Red Carpet

By:
María Isabel Carrasco Cara Chards
- March 13, 2023

BE INSPIRED

lifestyle

Lady Gaga Shows Some Humanity at the Oscars... And Gets Harassed in Return

Alejandro Vizzuett
lifestyle

Who Is the Woman Who Went with Pedro Pascal to the Oscars?

María Isabel Carrasco Cara Chards
lifestyle

We’re All Her! Salma Hayek Shamelessly Fangirled Over Pedro Pascal at the Oscars Red Carpet

María Isabel Carrasco Cara Chards
lifestyle

Mentoplasty, the Procedure Men Ask For in Search of a ‘Masculine and Perfect’ Face

María Isabel Carrasco Cara Chards
lifestyle

Madonna Ignores Backlash and Shares a Passionate Kiss with Her Young Boyfriend

Gabriela Castillo
lifestyle

Rihanna and Katy Perry Reportedly Had a Fleeting Romance That Chris Brown Ruined

María Isabel Carrasco Cara Chards
lifestyle

We Need to Talk About the Strange Millennial Obsession with Accumulating Apple Boxes

María Isabel Carrasco Cara Chards
lifestyle

Did Tyga Hire an Avril Lavigne Double to Fake a Fling?

Alejandro Vizzuett
lifestyle

Bad Bunny and Kendall Make Their Courtship Official; We Don’t Know Who We Envy More

Maria Isabel Carrasco
lifestyle

‘Don’t Be Afraid to Ask For Help’: Selena Gomez’ Powerful Lesson in Self-Love

Alejandro Vizzuett
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

She ran, called her daughter Valentina Paloma, and lost a little style... but Salma Hayek got her picture with Pedro Pascal.

Salma Hayek did what any of us would do: she literally ran to ask Pedro Pascal for a picture no matter what. On the red carpet of the Oscars, we saw the Mexican icon pulling her daughter Valentina Paloma by the arm and fangirling over the actor of the moment.

We all saw it, and in fact, there is a video:

The result? The photo we would all love to have with Pedro Pascal:

Can we please pay special attention to Salma’s face?

Yes, we are all Salma!

Salma Hayek on the Oscars 2023 Red Carpet

Regardless of that genuine gesture, the Mexican dazzled with her red carpet look. On this occasion, she opted for a glamorous red sequined dress by Gucci, which highlighted her figure.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The actress attended the ceremony with her daughter Valentina Paloma, who also wore a spectacular red dress.

Story written in Spanish by Cora Bravo in Cultura Colectiva

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Podría interesarte
Tags:CelebritiesCelebrity Culturered carpet looks
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING