We’re All Her! Salma Hayek Shamelessly Fangirled Over Pedro Pascal at the Oscars Red Carpet

She ran, called her daughter Valentina Paloma, and lost a little style... but Salma Hayek got her picture with Pedro Pascal.

Salma Hayek did what any of us would do: she literally ran to ask Pedro Pascal for a picture no matter what. On the red carpet of the Oscars, we saw the Mexican icon pulling her daughter Valentina Paloma by the arm and fangirling over the actor of the moment.

We all saw it, and in fact, there is a video:

Salma Hayek corriendo a hacerse una foto con Pedro Pascal en la alfombra de los #Oscars me representa ✨ pic.twitter.com/0tsFMgiZMi — Pedro J. García (@fuertecito) March 12, 2023

The result? The photo we would all love to have with Pedro Pascal:

Can we please pay special attention to Salma’s face?

Yes, we are all Salma!

Salma Hayek on the Oscars 2023 Red Carpet

Regardless of that genuine gesture, the Mexican dazzled with her red carpet look. On this occasion, she opted for a glamorous red sequined dress by Gucci, which highlighted her figure.

The actress attended the ceremony with her daughter Valentina Paloma, who also wore a spectacular red dress.

Story written in Spanish by Cora Bravo in Cultura Colectiva

