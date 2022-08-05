Selena Gomez proudly shows off her “tummy” on TikTok

The singer talked candidly about her body and how she accepts it.

Selena Gomez is one of the celebrities who has openly expressed herself in favor of the “Body Positive” movement and all that it implies, to the point of working on various projects in this regard, spreading the importance of self-love and acceptance.

The actress, singer, and businesswoman, who recently turned 30, wanted to send an important message of self-love to her followers on TikTok, because through a video with a humorous touch, she proudly showed her body, highlighting her “tummy”.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

After her birthday celebration, Selena Gomez decided to take a getaway to Italy, where she enjoyed the sea and the sun, so she fearlessly showed off her body in full swimsuit.

The founder of the makeup brand ‘Rare Beauty’ first shared a TikTok in which she wore a black swimsuit, and then surprised with another publication, using a colorful design.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Selena Gomez shows off her “tummy” without fear

In the video in question, a voiceover can be heard saying, “Stick your belly in,” to which another voice responds, “I ain’t sticking no sh*t in, because real tummies are back!” as Selena Gomez caresses her “tummy” in a carefree manner.

Regarding the video as proof of self-love, various users applauded Selena Gomez’s gesture. “You are the most beautiful woman in the world”, “My great motivation”, and “The most perfect woman in the world”, were some of the comments the actress received.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Selena Gomez and her message of self-love

Since she was diagnosed with lupus in 2014, Selena Gomez has stood out for being one of the most real celebrities in the medium, speaking on several occasions about the constant struggle she has had to face the disease that led her to undergo a kidney transplant in 2017, which was donated by her friend, also actress Francia Raisa.

The disease that has burdened Selena Gomez, changed the lifestyle of the celebrity, who as an influential figure in Hollywood, began to speak and address without any fear, issues such as self-love, acceptance and a great emphasis on mental health, as she also faced bipolar.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

As proof of her work, Selena Gomez founded the makeup line ‘Rare Beauty’ with the aim of showing that beauty is subjective, among other projects, one of the most recent was the launch of the platform ‘Wondermind’ to help people with mental health disorders.

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva in Spanish

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Podría interesarte