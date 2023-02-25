Kylie and Hailey Mocked Selena’s Eyebrows; She Responded with a Sorority Lecture

Selena Gomez reminded the models that women don’t attack each other, “we support each other.”

The photo of Selena Gomez with Hailey Bieber could have been just part of an epic yet quick moment because recently something happened that might prove that the alleged enmity between the celebrities is still present. However, this time it wasn’t over Justin Bieber, but over the “Calm Down” singer’s eyebrows. Yes, something too absurd, really.

It all started a few days ago when Selena shared a story in which she told her followers that she “accidentally over-laminated my eyebrows,” adding a photo as proof. Hours later, the names of Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber started making noise on social networks. According to several users, the models would have made fun of the singer.

Why Are Fans Saying Kylie and Hailey Made Fun of Selena Gomez’s Eyebrows?

Kylie shared a photo in which she wrote: “Was this an accident,” referring to her eyebrows. She then attached a screenshot of a video call with Bieber’s wife, in which both of their eyebrows stand out.

Faced with criticism from Selena’s fans, Kylie posted another video, in which she denied making fun of the singer; she argued that they had not even seen the story of who was Justin’s partner for six years, at the same time asking them to stop inventing rumors. “This is too much. We’re not ‘shading’ Selena, I didn’t even see your posts about her eyebrows. You’re making a big deal out of nothing, this is so dumb,” wrote the also influencer.

All this would have happened a few days after the interpreter of ‘Same Old Love’ posted a video that she deleted in a matter of minutes, where she seemed to mock Hailey.

Selena Gomez’s Epic Response to Kylie and Hailey

Selena Gomez stands out for being a promoter of feminism, body positivity, self-love, and mental health, among other things that bring people closer together, no matter how different they are or look. That’s why we’re not surprised by the clever way Selena responded to Kylie and Hailey’s taunts, where sorority was the protagonist.

The singer took Jenner to task about not making rumors about it, noting her admiration for the model: “I agree, Kylie. It’s unnecessary - I’m a fan of Kylie!”

For a long time, there has been talking of an alleged feud between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber, who share Justin’s love, one from the past and the other in the present; however, it is something that they would have put an end to with the photo posing together during the Academy Museum Gala. Could it be that it never ended?

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

