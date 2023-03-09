‘Don’t Be Afraid to Ask For Help’: Selena Gomez’ Powerful Lesson in Self-Love

Selena Gomez decided to turn her back on the controversies generated by Justin and Hailey Bieber with a powerful message about self-love.

While Hailey Bieber and the Jenner sisters keep an eye on what she does to keep teasing her, and Justin Bieber alludes to her in songs and even on souvenirs, Selena Gomez has preferred to focus on the importance of mental health and self-love.

So, with a message that she shared on social media on the occasion of the International Women’s Day, the “Calm Down” singer showed that she is not interested in the bickering about her ex-partner and his wife, and that her only concern is her well-being.

Selena Gomez’s Powerful Self-Love Message

On more than one occasion, Selena has used her voice and her platforms to ask her fans not to put aside their mental health or their fight for their self-esteem, since they both are things as basic and relevant as physical health.

And to encourage her audience to face the problems that may be found within them in the sake of better stability, she has also shared her own experience confirming that she suffers from bipolar disorder.

In addition, in her work as a businesswoman, she also undertook a project with her mother and some close friends for the creation of the WonderMind platform, which, since 2022, provides mental health services and discussion forums to the general public.

And now, on the occasion of the International Women’s Day, Selena once again emphasized to her followers how important it is to maintain the fight for mental health and self-love, and she did so by sending a small message to her past self, while posting a photo of herself as a child.

“Dear younger me, please don’t be afraid to ask for help. Today is International Women’s Day and I want each of us to be gentler to ourselves,” reads in the post she made on Instagram.

“Write your younger self a @RareBeauty #rarereminder and stick it on your mirror to remind yourself that you deserve the world. Love you”.

Both celebrities, including businesswoman Paris Hilton and actor Taylor Lautner, commented on the actress’s post to thank her for her message, sharing some brief experiences or heart emojis.

And it is thanks to these types of messages, as well as her hard work in supporting her public to improve their self-esteem and mental health, that the celebrity demonstrates that, as she says in her song “Kill ‘Em with Kindness”, you can overcome someone with gentleness and kindness.

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva

