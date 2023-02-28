Shakira Protests Women’s Rivalry with a Powerful Message on Sisterhood

Shakira has used her music as an outlet for emotions after Gerard Pique’s infidelity.

After the double ratio of hints in ‘TQG,’ Shakira decided to use the same formula to send a message to those women who insist on hurting others. Although she commented in a more general way, it is not ruled out that this phrase has a first and last name, since a woman contributed to the end of their relationship of more than twelve years, where there were two children in between.

What Did Shakira Say About Women Who Hurt Others?

Tonight will be released a special interview that Mexican journalist Enrique Acevedo did with the Colombian singer. She is expected to give specific details about her breakup with soccer player Gerard Piqué, the process of acceptance, and overcoming, and the songs that were created around this difficult moment in her life.

In the preview of this meeting, the celebrity can be heard thanking the women who do not let her fall and far from criticizing her or calling her ‘toxic,’ they do nothing but encourage her, as she considers that sorority is fundamental. But there was also a warning to those who focus on hurting others; she even made it clear that they have a place set aside, but in ‘hell.’

“There is a place reserved in hell for all women who do not support others,” said the interpreter of ‘Hips Don’t Lie.’

Although her recent hits are full of hints for Piqué, she has been criticized for her ‘Session #53′ with BZRP, in which Clara Chía shares credits with the former soccer player, and the reason why in social networks some users claim that Shakira forgot the sorority. The singer has ignored these comments because, through music, she said she can express all the feelings caused by the infidelity of her greatest love.

Shakira already said: “I’m ready for the next round; let life come and show me what else is out there,” so neither Piqué, nor Clara Chía, her former mother-in-law, nor anyone else will be able to bring her down.

Her Son Milan Convinced Her to Collaborate with BZRP

In the interview excerpt, Shakira tells how ‘Session #53′ with Bizarrap came about. The singer revealed that Milan, her eldest son, had a lot to do with it. The little boy, who recently turned 10 years old, became a big fan of the DJ after listening to ‘Quédate,’ a popular song he created with Quevedo. From that moment on, he proposed to his mom to collaborate with the “Argentinian God.”

When Bizarrap contacted Shakira, she immediately showed the message to Milan, and that’s how, thanks to her son, the Colombian is still billing and not crying. “Mommy, you have to do something with Bizarrap, who is the ‘Argentine God’ and I say, ‘Look, Milan, look who wrote me.’ And it was Bizarrap.”

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

