Shawn Mendes’ Alleged 51-Year-Old Girlfriend Confirms Camila Cabello Is in the Past

This is not the first time the singer is spotted with Jocelyne Miranda.

Shawn Mendes has been allegedly dating Jocelyne Miranda for months now, and although neither of them has confirmed it, the 51-year-old chiropractor could be the singer’s new girlfriend. They have been seen being very affectionate on several occasions, like the party after the Grammy Awards; this week more evidence of this was shared through social media.

In these new photos, where we can see the 24-year-old celebrity and the doctor after an outdoor exercise routine, Shawn shows us that there is no age for love, but also that Camila Cabello is now a thing of the past. Jocelyne has worked with several artists, such as Post Malone and Justin Bieber; however, it was Shawn Mendes who apparently captivated her heart.

Why Did Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello End their Relationship?

When they announced their breakup, we were all more than surprised, as they were one of the couples that seemed more in love and solid in the industry.

Camila and Shawn met in 2014 during Austin Mahone’s tour, they became great friends, but he was struck by her personality and it wasn’t until 2019 that they announced their relationship. Unfortunately, they were seeking different paths and decided to end their relationship despite the great love they had for each other.

Camila and Austin Kevitch

After their breakup, each went their separate ways. Camila also gave love a new chance and started a relationship with businessman Austin Kevitch.

Their story began last summer, but at the beginning of this month, they decided to end it. The reason? Almost the same as with Shawn. Each had a primary focus on their careers, and no matter how much they tried, things got complicated.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva.

