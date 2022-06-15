Squid Game will be turned into a reality show and Netflix is looking for competitors willing to give it all

Win or lose, all players will leave unscathed.

When Netflix’s series Squid Game became a successful worldwide hit, many began to wonder what would happen if they existed in real life. How many people would be willing to give it all in order to completely change their lives and pay out debts? Well, we could have an answer soon, since the streaming company is looking for competitors for a reality show based on the popular Korean show.

Squid Game: The Challenge will be a 10-episode competition show that will have the same number of competitors. 456 players will participate in different challenges full of surprises but, there is one slightly but very important change, the worst fate a loser could face is going home hand-empty, not like in the show. The winner of the competition will receive a $4.56 million prize.

Want to participate? It is quite easy. All you need to do is register on this application page, be 21 or older, have a valid passport, speak fluent English, and be available for four-week filming in early 2023.

In addition to this, you will have to upload a video explaining why you want to participate and what would you do if you win the cash prize.

The applications page says players will be “immersed in the iconic Squid Game universe and will never know what’s coming next. Here they’ll compete in a series of heart-stopping games in order to become the sole survivor and walk away with a life-changing cash prize.”

Squid Game holds the record as Netflix’s most popular series of all time, with over 1.65 billion view hours in the first 28 days after its September 2021 premiere.

