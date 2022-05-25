‘We’ve had enough of this’: Steve Kerr’s emotional speech on Uvalde shooting

Warriors NBA coach Steve Kerr’s emotional speech has gone around the world in the wake of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr became a worldwide trend on social networks after his emotional speech about the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Before the basketball game between his team and the Mavericks in Dallas during the NBA playoffs, Steve Kerr launched a strong message to politicians in the United States to prevent these tragedies through laws.

“When are we going to do something? I’m tired of it. I’m tired of showing up here to offer condolences to the devastated families of the victims. I’m tired of holding moments of silence in their memory. Enough is enough. There are 50 senators who refuse to vote on gun control and background checks. There’s a reason they won’t vote on that and it’s to maintain power. I ask those senators, are you going to put your personal desire for power above the lives of our children? That’s what it looks like,” Steve Kerr said almost screaming and on the verge of tears. The video already has millions of views worldwide.

Steve Kerr’s tragic story

Steve Kerr’s father was assassinated in Lebanon, in 1984, when he was rector of the American University of Beirut. That’s why any topic related to guns and assassinations is very sensitive for the Warriors coach.

“I’m fed up. We’re going to play the game, but, I want all people to think about their kids and their grandkids. Think about your mom or your dad or your siblings. How would you feel today if this had happened to you? We cannot ignore this. We can’t sit back and just be silent. Ninety percent of Americans want background checks. We are being held hostage by 50 senators. This is pathetic,” were Steve Kerr’s words before leaving the press room in Dallas.

Although the Warriors showed up to play and lost Game 4 of the series against the Mavericks in Dallas, Steve Kerr’s message was very clear. Basketball is irrelevant in the face of the tragedy being experienced by the families of the 21 victims in Uvalde, Texas.

“I’m not going to talk about basketball today. I don’t care about basketball questions. Since we finished our practice, several children were killed just 400 miles from here. Their teachers also lost their lives. In the last few days, African-American seniors were murdered in a Buffalo supermarket. Asian people were also killed when they went to a Taiwanese church in Southern California. Now we have this. Children losing their lives at their school. I’m tired of this.”

