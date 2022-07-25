‘Stranger Things:’ The real-life partners of the show’s main characters

Although we met them when they were very young, the actors of the Netflix series are now adults and have their own partners.

Netflix and left fans of the series enthralled with the Upside Down storyline, as well as new characters Eddie Munson and Vecna, both of whom stole the show in the last episodes.

In 2016 the cast of the production created by the Duffer brothers introduced us to a cast formed by Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Gatten Matarazzo, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, as well as the return of Winona Ryder and David Harbour.

Throughout four seasons we have seen the protagonists grow up, starting when they were children, and now we can see them in their young adult phases.

Although some romantic relationships developed within the series, the actresses and actors who star in Stranger Things have their partners in real life. If you don’t know them yet, let us introduce you.

David Harbour and Lily Allen

In September 2019, at the 26th Screen Guild Awards, it was revealed that favorite police chief Jim Hopper was living with singer and actress Lily Allen. In 2020 they got married during the pandemic. What few know is that their love started on a dating app.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi

In June 2021, Millie went public with her courtship with the son of rock singer Jon Bon Jovi. Since then they are seen together on red carpets, as well as at important events. In addition, the 18-year-old British actress recently shared a video with her boyfriend, who is 20 years old, during Harry Styles’ concert, in which they were very much in love.

Natalia Dyer y Charlie Heaton

This is the only relationship that went beyond the screen, since 2016 they were seen together and later confirmed their romance. They are frequently seen walking very much in love and even showed some love during the series’ promotional tour.

Gaten Matarazzo and Elizabeth Yu

The tender Dustin has been with actress and influencer Elizabeth Yu, who will soon star in the Netflix series Avatar: The Last Airbender in the role of Azula, for four years. Although they are both 19 years old, the actor confessed in an interview with Squire, that they already live together in New Jersey.

Winona Ryder and Scott Mackinlay

The iconic actress has been with designer Scott Mackinlay, founder of the brand Loomstate, for a decade. Although they are very discreet, they are seen together on all the red carpets and it is known that they live between Los Angeles and New York.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva.

