Summer is here and it’s time for a makeover with these trnedy haircuts

These are the haircuts you should try this summer

As this new season arrives, you may want to change your look. Looking free and fresh is the main thing in summer. Maybe the heat is tempting you to cut a few inches of your hair or give it a completely new, radical and different shape, but that also keeps that natural and effortless essence.

Celebrities and runways confirmed that messy, low-maintenance cuts are all the rage this year, including summer. The advantage is that most of these cuts just wash and you’re ready to go, no need to spend hours fixing it up to be ready to go and not to mention the easy maintenance, another plus.

Bob

An ideal haircut for people over 40, it works well with straight and fine hair, without a doubt, a very daring look that can be cut to the height of the cheekbone.

Longbob

Long and below the chin and above the shoulders. Ideal for square or heart-shaped faces, as this cut lengthens the face and softens the jawline.

Airy Bob

For this cut, hair texture and face shape are irrelevant, as it adapts to any type of hair and can be worn in a variety of ways. It gives more volume to the hair.

Pixie

This haircut reduces and adapts the volume of the face and also gives a youthful and relaxed look, short at the back and temples and a little longer at the top that adds volume. In a natural tone, blonde or dark or light brown can add a touch of elegance.

Bixie

A short look, pixie style, but the back strands longer, almost resembling a bob. Recommended for straight, wavy and curly hair, a safe bet, without a doubt.

Clavicut

Literally, a collarbone length haircut that suits all face shapes and will give you a rejuvenating look. You can wear it layered, parted in the middle or with bangs.

Long Shaggy

One of the haircuts that reigned in the 70s is back, the famous shaggy, a very casual style. This style is achieved with short and thin layers, which give volume to the hair and a natural finish. This style aims to look “sun-dried” and tousled.

The amazing thing about this haircut is that it has different types and you can choose between leaving your hair long or venturing into a “shaggy bob”.

Garçonne

This “boy’s cut” is characterized by an open neck, short sides, and an abundant upper section.

Baby Layers

It doesn’t matter if your hair is short, long, thick, thin, curly, or straight, if you lay the front of your hair you will get a frame to the face and texture.

Layers

Just like with the Shaggy, old is gold and the 90s layers own this season as well. If your hair is straight, layers will give texture and volume to your look and add movement. If your hair is thick, layers will still be your best ally by decreasing the amount of hair.

