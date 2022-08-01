Taylor Swift responds to why she is the #1 celeb with the worst CO2 emissions coming from private flights

Taylor Swift was named the celebrity with the worst carbon emissions due to private flights and she argues that she is not the only responsible.

Remember how a few weeks ago, critics of Kylie Jenner’s short trip caused a huge amount of carbon emissions and had an enormous environmental impact? Well, it turns out she is not the only one who does this and, besides, is not the celebrity with the biggest carbon dioxide emission toll.

A recent study from Yard, a digital marketing firm, found that actually, it is Taylor Swift the celebrity with the biggest environmental impact, and all thanks to her jet. In total, only this year, it has emitted 8,293 metric tons of CO2. More than 1,200 times the average person’s total yearly emissions!

How they come up with the amount? Well, they used data from the @CelebJets Twitter account which tracks the trips of celebrities. They found that Taylor’s jet has taken 170 trips only this 2022, being the shortest one a 36-minute flight.

Taylor Swift is followed in the most polluting celebrities by Floy Mayweather. The boxer’s jet emits 1,200 metric tons less than Swift’s. Jay-Z, A-Rod, and Blake Shelton make the top 5 celebs with the worst private jet emissions.

Celebs’ private jets and environmental impact

According to the study, celebrities have emitted an average of 3,376.64 tonnes of CO2, which is 482 times more than the average person’s annual emission.

The study also found that the average celeb flight time is just 71 minutes and almost 63 miles traveled per flight. That means that on average, each celebrity enlisted in Yard’s study produces 3,376 tonnes each when an average individual emits just 7 tonnes of CO2 annually. Certainly a huuuge difference.

Taylor defends herself

After the study came to light pointing Taylor Swift and her 2009 Dassault Falcon 7X as the worst carbon emission, a representative of the singer came to her defense and through a statement sent to E! News, said that all the private flights were not completely Taylor’s fault, but someone else’s.

“Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals,” Swift’s spokesperson told E! News. “To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect.”

Up to now, this is the only response Taylor Swift or her team has had about the accusations, but one thing remains clear, private flights and jets are true damage to the environment.

CO2 emissions are one of the main causes of the current climate crisis, mainly because this creates a greenhouse effect that traps heat on Earth, altering temperatures, and climate patterns and inducing erratic and extreme weather events.

