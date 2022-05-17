The Queen has such a sweet tooth that she keeps a box of chocolate in case of midnight craving

According to a Royal chef, Queen Elizabeth keeps a box of chocolates in her bedroom in case of a craving.

It’s no secret that Queen Elizabeth has a sweet tooth and to prove it, one of her former chefs has just revealed that, like many of us, Her Royal Majesty keeps a stash of chocolates perfect for a midnight snack.

Darren McGrady, a former personal chef who worked for the Queen throughout the 90s spoke to ITV’s This Morning about the desserts and dishes to prepare for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and revealed that dark chocolate is one of the things the Queen loves to eat at any given time.

According to McGrady, who currently lives in the US, Queen Elizabeth prefers any dark chocolate, and “she has little snacks and little boxes of chocolates in her room” for a good midnight snack.

However he continued to explain that most of the times, she just prefers a fruit or her beloved Windsor peaches when it comes to a snack between meals.

McGrady also talked about the two Queen’s favorite cakes, both made of chocolate. One is made of chocolate biscuit and is the one that William chose as his wedding cake and the other date back to Queen Victoria, who love a good chocolate ganache sponge cake.

The chef recalled his time working at Windsor castle, which according to himself, it was during the pre-fire era and the castle had old kitchens with no refrigeration onsite.

‘In those days there was no refrigeration, the walk-in fridge was so far away from the main kitchen. It’s probably the worst kitchen to work in’, he said.

Darren also revealed that during his time as a Royal chef, they were still using antique copper pans that dated back to Queen Victoria, and according to him, they still use this cookware.

Just a few days ago, the official Platinum Jubilee was revealed. A pudding made of swiss rolls, with curd and amaretti biscuits and one of the reasons it was elected was because it is easy to be recreated at home and join the Queen’s celebrations for her 70-years reign.

