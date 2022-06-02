The Royal Family gathered to celebrate the Queen’s 70 years in the throne, here are the best pics

To celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, the Royal Family gathered for the first time in two years to participate in the Trooping the Colour parade.

This time, Prince Charles, Prince William, and Princess Anne were part of the procession and, for the first time, the three of them accepted the Trooping the Colour salute as colonels of the Welsh Guards, the Irish Guards, and the Blues and Royals.

It was also the first time Her Majesty appeared without Prince Philip on the Buckingham Palace balcony to salute the troops. In his place, appeared the Queen’s cousin and Duke of Kent, Prince Edward.

And talking about first-timers, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis participated for the first time in the carriage procession from The Mall to the Palace on a carriage. They were accompanied by the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, and the Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine.

Kate Middleton paid a tribute to Princess Diana with her outfit choice and earrings and necklace that are part of the set of Diana’s engagement ring.

Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie Duchess of Wessex arrive at the Palace in a carriage accompanied by their sons.

In the end, to watch the aerial display that is part of the Trooping the Colour, all the working members of the Royal Family appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

As part of the display, more than 70 aircrafts flew over Buckingham Palace, including Red Arrows, Apache helicopters, and Typhoons.









