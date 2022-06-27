This green-crab-infused whiskey is trying to save the native species of New Hampshire

A small distillery is trying to fight the invasive species of green crabs in New Hampshire coasts.

It is well known that if you cannot fight the enemy, then join it, and in this case, a distillery chose to better take advantage of it and literally drink it. A New Hampshire small spirits business decided to use green crabs – a species that has been invading the shores of such state, to create a very unique and ‘spicy’ bourbon.

New Hampshire distillery Tamworth Distilling created a bourbon whose special ingredient is green crabs. It is added with corn and a spice blend mixture to create a spirit with a very particular taste and smell.

According to its website, the bourbon has a light crab presence on the nose, “accompanied by coriander and bay to smooth out any high notes. The body carries hints of the maple and vanilla oak notes lent from the full-bodied base. The spirit finishes with heavier notes of clove, cinnamon, and allspice, leaving a light, pleasant spice on the palate.”

The bourbon has gained attention because is one of the many actions people are doing to fight the infestation of green crabs on New England’s shore. To give you a clue of the impact of this invasive species, the Ocean River Institute estimates that just one green crab eats 40 clams a day and lays more than 185,000 eggs per year! Of course, this has had an impact on the native seafood population by diminishing it and harming it native environment.

“We take the necessary quantity of crabs and clean them the same as we would if we were to eat them,” the owner of Tamworth Distilling, Steven Grasse, told Insider. “We use around 90 pounds of crab, which is over 1,000 of the little buggers, for a 25-gallon batch, or about 500 200-milliliter bottles.”

This is not the only out-of-the-box spirit the distillery has. It has worked on venison-flavored whiskey, maple syrup whiskey, and even apple cider-flavored whiskey.

Each green-crab-infused bottle costs 65 dollars and is available to order on the Tamworth Distilling website. Would you try it?

