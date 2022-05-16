ADVERTISING

This is the official Platinum Jubilee dessert if you are planning to join festivities

By:
Cultura Colectiva
- May 16, 2022

The trifle is made of Swiss Rolls, lemon curd, jam and amaretti biscuits and it was created for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Just a few days before the official kick-off of the Platinum Jubilee festivities, we have, at last, an official dessert to commemorate such an important date in Queen Elizabeth’s reign and it is the most British dish anyone can prepare.

A Lemon and Amaretti trifle was selected as the official pudding for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and it will join the menu of royal-inspired dishes such as coronation chicken, which was served at Queen Elizabeth’s coronation back in 1953, and Victoria sponge, which was named like that after an English manufacturer invented baking powder.

Jemma Melvin was the one who created the pudding and was inspired by the lemon posset served at Queen Elizabeth’s wedding to Prince Philip.

The winning dessert was chosen from around 5,000 different recipes submitted by British citizens aging 8 to 108! All entered a nationwide competition to create a new pudding worthy of the 70-years reign of Queen Elizabeth.

The finalist’s desserts were tasted by a panel of judged lead by the baking star Dame Mary Berry, along with Roger Pizey the Fortnum and Mason’s executive pastry chef, former Great British Bake Off winner Rahul Mandal; Masterchef judge Monica Galetti, author and baker Jane Dunn, pastry chef Matt Adlard, and dessert historian Regula Ysewijn.

One of the requirements for a pudding to be selected as the winner was that it could be easily recreated at home to be served in the many thousands of street parties planned for next month all over England.

The trifle is made with layers of lemon curd, swiss roll, custard, jelly, mandarin coulis, and amaretti biscuits. Here’s the complete recipe if you want to try your baking abilities.

Amongst the shortlisted dishes were a passionfruit tart, a Jubilee Bundt cake, a rose falooda cake, and a four nations pudding.

