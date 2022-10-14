There’s a new Tina Turner Barbie and it’s an ‘80s dream of a collectible

Barbie Tine has a mini-dress, a denim jacket, and a hairstyle just like the one in the video “What’s Love Got To Do With It.”

Almost 40 years ago, Tina Turner released a song that would be a timeless hit: “What’s Love Got To Do With It.” It’s undoubtedly one of the most important songs of the 20th century (Rolling Stone listed it as one of the top 500 songs in history in 2011) and, to commemorate it, there’s a new Barbie that recreates Tina Turner’s 1980s, New York look in all its glory.

“Simply the best. Barbie is proud to honor the unmatched career of the ‘Queen of Rock ‘n Roll’ with a Tina Turner Barbie doll. Wearing a mini dress and denim jacket inspired by her look in the ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ video, collectors and music fans alike can celebrate the music icon with the new Signature Barbie doll.”

Tina Turner fans and Barbie collectors around the world will be happy with this new Signature Music Series piece, which brings together great artists. Before Turner’s doll was Gloria Estefan and David Bowie Barbie (to name a couple).

The great Tina Turner is the latest to join the collection on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the song from her third album, Private Dancer, which won a Grammy in 1985. “What’s Love Got To Do With It” was such a smash hit that it became the best-selling single in the United States in 1984: on September 1, of that year, it reached the top position on the Billboard Today 100 chart. To date, it has sold 1.5 million copies.

The song also had its revival in 2020, when Tina Turner released a remix with Kygo (which is even better than the original, and that’s saying a lot!) and whose music video is a short film directed by Sarah Bahbah:

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

