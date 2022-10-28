Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen confirm their divorce. It’s the end of an era!

Love is over for one of the world’s most famous couples.

In news that has shaken the American soccer and entertainment world, Tom Brady has confirmed that he is divorcing Brazilian model, Gisele Bündchen. “In the past few days, my wife and I have completed our divorce after 13 years of marriage. We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for our time together. We are blessed with our beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of the world in every way possible. We will continue to work together as parents to ensure they always receive the love and attention they deserve,” was Tom Brady’s social media message.

In recent weeks, several media outlets reported that Gisele Bündchen had given Tom Brady an ultimatum: If he didn’t quit football, the marriage would end. Brady is still playing in the NFL as a quarterback, even though he is 45 years old. Never before in history has there been a case like this. The fact that Brady is still playing at that age is simply not normal for everything that has been seen for decades in the NFL.

Tom Brady announced that he and Gisele Bündchen divorced: pic.twitter.com/QHXdHT9Baw — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2022

The big problem for Tom Brady and the Brazilian model is that he had not yet contemplated retiring from American soccer. Given this scenario, the relationship did not last any longer. In fact, Brady is going through one of the worst moments of his professional career, after suffering his fifth loss in eight games with his team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, this Thursday. Many experts assure that his family situation has considerably impacted his performance.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen were married on February 26, 2009, in a private ceremony in Santa Monica, California. The couple has two children: Benjamin who was born in December 2009 and Vivian Lake who was born in December 2012. Brady is the greatest player in NFL history having won seven Super Bowls. Six with the Patriots and one more with the Buccaneers.

