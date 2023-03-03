ADVERTISING

Travis Scott Wanted by the Police for Assault; Cheating on Kylie Wasn't Enough for Him

By:
Maria Isabel Carrasco
 March 3, 2023

Travis Scott Wanted by the Police for Assault; Cheating on Kylie Wasn’t Enough for Him

Maria Isabel Carrasco
This is not the first time that the rapper has been involved in such a serious situation.

Travis Scott’s name is everywhere, and not exactly for his talent or his former relationship with Kylie Jenner; it’s because the NYPD is looking for him. Lately, the rapper’s fame is tied to his separation from Kylie Jenner after being unfaithful to her and now, he’s under the spotlight for alleged aggression that he would have starred.

The argument began with an explosive exchange of words, but there was a moment when Travis lost his head and, according to the police report, hit the audio engineer “with a closed fist on the left side of the face.”

If that wasn’t enough, the rapper unleashed his anger by damaging a speaker and a video screen, which amounts to a value of 12 thousand dollars. It’s not the first time Travis has been sought by the police.

It seems that Travis likes to be the protagonist of controversies. In 2021, the rapper received nearly 300 lawsuits for tragedy at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, where 10 people passed, and more than 20 were hospitalized. The police pointed out that Scott ignored safety protocols and still encouraged attendees to go on stage.

Story written in Spanish by Nayeli Párraga in Cultura Colectiva

