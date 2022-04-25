Trump believes Prince Harry is an ‘embarrassment’ and they should be stripped off their royal titles

The former President Trump said if he were the Queen, he would strip off Harry and Meghan’s titles.

It seems that former President Donald Trump has still, a lot to say about so many topics and one that seems to be his favorite is the Dukes of Sussex. During an interview he had with Piers Morgan, Trump said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should be stripped of their titles as they are an embarrassment to the Queen.

Talking to Piers Morgan in an exclusive interview and which is scheduled to be aired this Monday, the President said that “he was not a fan” of Meghan Markle, according to a segment released by the British tabloid The Sun.

“I’m not a fan of Meghan. I’m not a fan and I wasn’t right from the beginning. I think poor Harry is being led around by his nose,” Trump said.

The businessman also said that he believed that Prince Harry “was whipped” like no one he had ever seen and that his marriage with former actress Meghan Markle will “end, and it’ll end badly.”

When he was asked about his opinion about Prince Harry, he said that it would be a total “embarrassment” if he gets to go back to London and that Queen Elizabeth should definitely strip both of them of their royal titles for being disrespectful.

“Her loyalty is to the country,” Trump said. “And I think that he has been so disrespectful to the country, and it’s a great country.”

However, it seems that although Trump is a fan of Meghan and Harry, he is not up to date. He said that it was “terrible” that Prince Harry did not attend Prince Phillip’s funeral, however, it is false.

Prince Harry flew from California to London the very same week of April 2021 the Duke of Edinburgh died and attended the service held at Windsor Castle. It was on his memorial last march, 2022 when Harry could not attend.

