Did Tyga Hire an Avril Lavigne Double to Fake a Fling?

Avril Lavigne fans do not buy the story that the singer and Tyga are dating, and have put forward the theory that the rapper hired a double or her so that the world would believe in the relationship.

It seems that the rapper Tyga has already turned the page with the Kardashian-Jenner family to find a new love... or not?

International media, such as Billboard, have reported in recent days that the former partner of the influencer and businesswoman Kylie Jenner was seen kissing the singer Avril Lavigne in Paris, but some followers of the”Complicated” singer do not swallow the news, and they have shared a strange theory that could answer the unknowns.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

But let us go piece by piece.

Avril Lavigne Is Back Single. Did Tyga Take Advantage?

At the end of last month, People magazine reported that Avril Lavigne and the singer Mod Sun decided to end their relationship and break their engagement almost a year after announcing it.

According to sources close to the former couple, the problems between the two arose between December and January, months in which they were on and off more than once, until their final separation this February.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

And just at the time this report came to light, TMZ published photos of the famous hugging Tyga, who ended his relationship with Kylie Jenner in April 2017, according to The Sun, after sharing dinner at the Nobu restaurant.

Rumors of a possible romance between Avril and Tyga were immediate, but a People source commented at the time that nothing romantic was happening between the two.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Avril and Tyga are genuinely friends and nothing more. There was absolutely no third party involved in the split,” commented.

But these days, within the framework of the Paris Fashion Week, the celebrities were seen together again, and this time, apparently, kissing during a party due to the collaboration between Mugler and the actress Hunter Schafer.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

However, the fans of the “Girlfriend” singer do not agree with this statement, and have devised a strange theory to explain who was the person people saw kissing Tyga during the event.

Did Tyga Hire an Avril Lavigne Double to Fake a Fling?

Several netizens have shared the idea that the girl people saw kissing Tyga during the party is actually a doppelganger of Avril Lavigne and not the singer herself.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to them, the young woman is supposedly called Melissa Vandella, and she was hired by Tyga to make the world believe that he was dating Avril, perhaps to get Kylie Jenner’s attention and seek a reconciliation, or to help Avril make Mod Sun jealous.

This theory sounds very far-fetched, but some fans have sought to make sense of it in two ways: first, by commenting that Tyga and Avril get along quite well, and they have shown it on social media by posting photos together and commenting each other on emojis, so there would be no doubt when to think that everything was a favor between them to attract their exes back.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

And the second: because, apparently, it is not the first time that fans have caught this girl posing as Avril.

However, this “Melissa” girl is also the same person that conspiracy theorists have mentioned when talking about the crazy theory that the real Avril Lavigne died years ago and was impersonated by a clone.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Is it true that the girl who appears with Tyga is actually an Avril doppelganger? Or has the singer really turned the page on Mod Sun and decided to try her luck with the rapper? What do you think?

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva