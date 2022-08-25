ADVERTISING

LIFESTYLE

What is quiet firing? The other not-so-nice side of quiet quitting

By:
Cultura Colectiva
- August 25, 2022

BE INSPIRED

lifestyle

What is quiet firing? The other not-so-nice side of quiet quitting

lifestyle

Meghan and Harry add a new member to the family! They adopted a mistreated beagle

lifestyle

Chuck Norris, the toughest man in cinema who overcame all for love

Gabriela Castillo
lifestyle

The story of Dodi Al-Fayed, Diana’s last love

lifestyle

What is quiet quitting, the new trend to “stop working” without losing your paycheck

Yazmín Veloz
lifestyle

The strange theory that claims Queen Elizabeth has cursed these royal weddings

María Isabel Carrasco Cara Chards
lifestyle

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian went over water usage amidst California’s 3rd year of drought

lifestyle

William and Kate will leave London and move closer to the Queen in Windsor

lifestyle

Dennis Rodman plans to travel to Russia and help free Brittney Griner

lifestyle

Meet the kid with the coolest Mullet in the US

ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

The term is mostly described as when employers treat workers badly to the point they quit before the employer fires them.

A lot has been said about quiet quitting, the new viral trend mainly on Tik Tok in which employees, more specifically millennials and gen z’s, are decided to do only what is expected from them in their contract and not be willing to offer more if they are not paid more.

And that is totally understandable as home office and a work-life balance has been prioritized in the last years, however, some social media users have been pointing to the other side of quiet quitting and that has to do with employers, quiet firing.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

You might find interesting: What is quiet quitting, the new trend to “stop working” without losing your paycheck

The term is mostly described as when employers treat workers badly to the point they quit before the employer fires them.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Some users listed some of the red flags of fire quitting, like lack of respect from employers, bosses expecting to do extra work without proper compensation, not having a raise in years or even having the minimal paid time off or minimal sick time could be signs of quiet firing.

Both quiet quitting and quiet firing have sparked the debate about the relationship between employers and employees.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

On one side, employers complain that the new generations are not willing to go extra for their jobs but employees demand respect for their personal time and are not willing to sacrifice their time for a job if that means no extra compensation.

Another point social media users have been pointing out is how employers ghost job applicants by not returning calls or emails or even not showing up to job interviews.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Podría interesarte
Tags:Lifestylemillennials
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING