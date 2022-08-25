What is quiet firing? The other not-so-nice side of quiet quitting

The term is mostly described as when employers treat workers badly to the point they quit before the employer fires them.

A lot has been said about quiet quitting, the new viral trend mainly on Tik Tok in which employees, more specifically millennials and gen z’s, are decided to do only what is expected from them in their contract and not be willing to offer more if they are not paid more.

And that is totally understandable as home office and a work-life balance has been prioritized in the last years, however, some social media users have been pointing to the other side of quiet quitting and that has to do with employers, quiet firing.

A lot of talk about “quiet quitting” but very little talk about “quiet firing” which is when you don’t give someone a raise in 5 years even though they keep doing everything you ask them to. — Randy Miller (@randy_miller) August 17, 2022

Some users listed some of the red flags of fire quitting, like lack of respect from employers, bosses expecting to do extra work without proper compensation, not having a raise in years or even having the minimal paid time off or minimal sick time could be signs of quiet firing.

Both quiet quitting and quiet firing have sparked the debate about the relationship between employers and employees.

In light of quiet quitting concepts, may i point out quiet firing?



low pay.

no/few raises.

minimal pto.

minimal sick time.

excessive extra tasks without extra compensation.

lack of respect

expectation/demand to check email/anser phone/be available out of hours. — Cameron Kouvola - needs a hug. (@CameronKouvola) August 17, 2022

On one side, employers complain that the new generations are not willing to go extra for their jobs but employees demand respect for their personal time and are not willing to sacrifice their time for a job if that means no extra compensation.

Another point social media users have been pointing out is how employers ghost job applicants by not returning calls or emails or even not showing up to job interviews.

