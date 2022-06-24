Facts that will make you consider turning vegan

Being vegan is not the same as being vegetarian. The former only consume vegetable products, excluding from their diet any food with an animal origin.

Being vegan is a way of life in which you show your love not only to yourself but also to all beings around you, animals, nature, and other human beings. The consequences of the livestock industry are more and more latent, being an industry that spends enormous amounts of water for the animals, for the planting of seeds and food with which they will be fed. It is time to realize that being vegan is the most viable option to save the planet from situations that can get out of hand.

Vegans eliminate not only meat and fish products from their diet, but also eggs and any type of dairy products and derivatives, as well as any food that partially contains them. It must be considered that most processed food products contain a minimum portion of cow’s milk, egg, and milk proteins that making the range of foods available considerably reduced.

Vegans have a great impact on the environment, greatly reducing pollution from livestock farming, reducing the contribution of gasses responsible for climate change, and mitigating overfishing, as well as being a gift and a demonstration of the welfare and love they have for animals.

It has even been shown what a vegan person gains in terms of health. From a nutritional perspective, although it is possible to be vegan at any stage of our lives, there is a higher risk in children and teenagers and pregnant and lactating women. See a pattern here? All are developing stages.

If what’s holding you back is missing the taste of meat, don’t worry, there are vegan alternatives to these foods and you won’t know the difference.

Being vegan undoubtedly means great responsibility. It is a way of living where we respect animal life and take care of the planet and our health.

Health benefits

Did you know that 80% of all cancers, cardiovascular diseases and other degenerative diseases can be prevented by adopting such a diet? Several studies have also shown that the consumption of animal products is linked to heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and arthritis. The reason is that animals are fed a number of artificial foods, such as chemicals, hormones, and antibiotics whose effects on consumers are still not fully understood.

Love for the animals

Animals are sentient beings and also have the right to life and to live it in a dignified way. Animal cruelty in industries is latent in all of them, meat production and its by-products, cosmetics, and fashion, among others.

A vegetarian saves the lives of 760 chickens, 5 cows, 20 pigs, 29 lambs, 46 turkeys, 15 ducks, 7 rabbits, and more than half a dozen fish.

Spirituality

Those who have always been vegetarian and often vegan are the Hindus and orthodox Buddhists, because their religions are based on the belief that life is sacred, not only human life, as in Christianity, but all life, without exception.

Love for the planet

The UN estimates that livestock farming produces more greenhouse gases than all the trucks and cars in the world. Meat production and its by-products have a very large weight on our planet. Enormous amounts of water and grains are required to feed the animals. This contributes to environmental deforestation, destruction of natural habitats, and water waste.

For all of us

Veganism is a sustainable way to live, as well as a more efficient way to feed the human family. In fact, a vegan diet requires only a third of the land needed to maintain an omnivorous diet.

The high demand for monoculture grains needed to feed animals is produced in hungry communities. The animal industry does not care about world hunger. The vegan diet is vital to save the world from hunger, poverty, and the effects of climate change.

