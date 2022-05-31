What would happen to Johnny Depp if Amber Heard wins the trial?

This would happen to Johnny Depp if the jury decides that his ex-wife Amber Heard wins the trial for defamation and domestic abuse.

The most controversial trial in Hollywood starring Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, Amber Heard, reached the final stretch. Each of the lawyers had the opportunity to offer a summary of the evidence presented throughout the process in order to convince the jury that will make the decision if the actress of ‘Aquaman’ wins the lawsuit or the actor of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ does.

In this lawsuit, held at the Fairfax Court in Virginia, Depp is asking the amount of $ 50 million for defamation, since in 2018 the actress published an article in the Washington Post in which she talked about being a victim of domestic violence and where she allegedly referred to the actor despite the fact that she did not include his name. As for her, Heard is demanding the amount of 100 million dollars for domestic abuse.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

You might find interesting: What would happen to Amber Heard if Johnny Depp wins the trial?

One of the doubts that have arisen during all this process is, what would happen if Amber Heard wins the lawsuit. Would Johnny Depp go to jail? We tell you what the actor would have to do to compensate his ex-wife, in case the jury decides that she wins the lawsuit.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The jury will decide if Johnny Depp committed domestic violence and affected her acting career. If so, he would have to pay the actress 100 million dollars as compensation for the lawsuit. It should be noted that this amount can be modified by the jury.

If Heard wins, she would not have to pay any money to the actor, but an important point to mention is that if she loses, Depp’s team of lawyers can appeal.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Would Johnny Depp go to prison?

Since this is a civil lawsuit and not a criminal one, Johnny Depp would not go to jail, but will simply have to pay the amount estimated by Heard’s team and the judge.

According to the laws in Virginia, a civil case consists in that a person or entity, in this case, the plaintiff, may find another person or entity, in this case, the defendant, responsible for some type of damage or wrongful act.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

In this type of civil lawsuit, in which there is no conviction as such for a crime, the person who wins the lawsuit usually receives monetary compensation from the person who loses.

Podría interesarte