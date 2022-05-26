When does the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard ends and when is the final verdict?

We tell you on what exact date will end the most controversial trial in Hollywood starring Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are starring in one of the most controversial trials in Hollywood. Their story and testimonies have become so mediatic, that even each of the sessions has been broadcast live on Law&Crime Network’s YouTube channel.

During the process, it became known that Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for $50 million for defamation before the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia, after she published an op-ed in the Washington Post in 2018, in which she talked about being a victim of domestic violence without specifically mentioning his name in the text.

In response, the Heard countersued asking Depp for double the money, meaning $100 million dollars.

Since then, we have seen and heard very strong statements from both sides, and fans on both sides are already waiting for the final verdict with eager anticipation.

Among the witnesses who have appeared in court in Virginia or have spoken via video calls are Kathryn Arnold, former producer of the film ‘Aquaman’ in which Heard shared credits with Jason Momoa; model Kate Moss, who assured that Depp never pushed her off the stairs as Heard said; Dr. David Spiegel, who diagnosed Johnny Depp with narcissistic traits without first examining him; David Kipper, the doctor who claimed to have cleaned Depp’s finger wound after the incident with Heard, and Amber’s sister.

This legal battle began on April 11, 2022, and now the questions in the air are, when does the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard end and when do they give the final verdict? We tell you.

When does the Johnny Depp trial end?

It is estimated that this controversial trial will end on Friday, May 27, once all the summoned witnesses have testified and all the relevant evidence has been presented by the lawyers of both parties.

From that moment on, the judges involved will begin to make findings to deliberate the final verdict and decide who wins the contest.

Final Verdict

According to attorney Marce Torres, if the jurors perform everything in a timely manner, the final decision will be released to the public on approximately Monday, May 30.

In case the judges are still reviewing the evidence and allegations presented, it is very likely that this time will be extended a few more days.

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva in Spanish

