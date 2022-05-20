Bredehoft has been recognized as one of the best lawyers in Virginia, Washington and Baltimore.

The defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp continues in Fairfax, Virginia, and it seems that the spotlight in this controversial story is now being taken by both Johnny Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez who is rumored to have had a possible affair with the actor, and the ‘Aquaman’ actress’ lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft.

Camille Vasquez, who has stood out for being decisive and imposing with Amber Heard is totally different from Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, who is speculated to have a bias towards the actor for allegedly being a fan and who even made him laugh in the middle of the trial by imitating his voice while doing an interrogation.

Curiously, Amber Heard’s lawyer is ranked among the best in Virginia, Washington, and Baltimore thanks to her experience, so she certainly knows what she is doing with her work in the most controversial trial in Hollywood.

Who is Elaine Bredehoft, Amber Heard’s lawyer?

She was born in northern Minnesota, studied at the University of Arizona in 1981, and earned a J.D. from The Catholic University of America Columbus School of Law in 1984.

According to Charlson Bredehoft Cohen Brown & Nadelhaf, Bredehoft’s law firm, she has won cases in state and federal courts in Virginia, the District of Columbia, and Maryland since 1984.

Elaine Bredehoft is consistently ranked among the top attorneys and is even ranked in the top 10 due to her extensive experience of more than twenty years. In 2009, she was recognized as one of the most influential women by Virginia Lawyers Weekly and has been included in The Best Lawyers in America every year since 1997.

It is said that with her experience and track record she has been able to bring the trials in which she participates to an early resolution. Also, she has won several awards, recognitions, and honors in the legal field and has even published several articles on legal topics.

One of the aspects that draws much attention is the alleged salary that Amber Heard’s lawyer earns (it is not known whether per hour or per day), which consists of between 500 and 800 dollars and has a net worth estimated at 5 million dollars.

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva in Spanish

