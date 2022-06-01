How do other kings and queens celebrate it and most importantly, why are they called after metals such as silver or gold, or even diamonds?

For the first time in British history, a monarch will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee. That means that Queen Elizabeth II is to become the first monarch to celebrate 70 years on the British throne, guarding The Crown and leading the Royal Family.

Only a small group of world leaders have achieved such milestones, that is why we take a look back at Jubilee’s history. How do other kings and queens celebrate it and most importantly, why are they called after metals such as silver or gold, or even diamonds?

What is a Jubilee?

A Jubilee is a celebration of a monarch’s life and service to The Crown for a certain amount of time. Depending on the years served, it will receive a different name.

Why is it called Platinum Jubilee?

Queen Elizabeth is currently celebrating her Platinum Jubilee for 70 years on the throne, but its name was not given randomly or because it is the Queen’s favorite metal. It has to do with wedding anniversaries.

The naming of the Jubilees follows the tradition of wedding anniversaries, that is that at 25 years of service, a monarch celebrates a Silver Jubilee, for 50 years of service is a Golden Jubilee; Diamond Jubilee for 60 years and 70 years for a Platinum Jubilee.

If Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth gets to accomplish 80 years on the British throne, then she will be celebrating in 2032 and at the age of 106, the Oak Jubilee.

Who was the first to celebrate a Jubilee?

King George III is credited as the first British monarch to celebrate a Golden Jubilee on 25 October 1809. He had lavish processions, feasts, and a 50-gun salute fired from the Tower of London, a tradition that is still alive.

He also had a thanksgiving service at St. Paul’s Cathedral and a banquet in the King’s honor where food and money was provided to everyone so they could join the festivities.

Other monarchs like King Henry III, Edward III, James VI, and I as king of Scotland celebrated a Golden Jubilee.

Queen Victoria also celebrated a Golden Jubilee with parades, banquets, and thanksgiving services. On 21 June 1887 she appeared on the Buckingham Palace’s balcony to greet the expecting crowd.

Queen Victoria celebrated the first to celebrate a Diamond Jubilee

On 20 June 1897, Queen Victoria became the first British monarch to celebrate 60 years of service.

Not many activities were held in her honor mainly because at that time, the 78-year-old Queen suffered from arthritis and mobility was difficult for her.

Queen Elizabeth II milestone, the first Platinum Jubilee

This 2022 Queen Elizabeth II will become the first British monarch to celebrate 70 years of service.

For this occasion, besides the traditional thanksgiving service and the parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, many activities have been scheduled. From concerts, picnics all across the United Kingdom, and exhibitions in most British landmarks.

