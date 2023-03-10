We Need to Talk About the Strange Millennial Obsession with Accumulating Apple Boxes

Why do millennials keep the boxes of Apple products? There are all kinds of myths and theories about it.

If there’s one thing the Internet has given us, it’s the chance to know that we’re not the only weirdos obsessed with something. Judging by tweets, memes, and TikToks it is clear that there is a whole legion of Apple fans with an inexplicable anxiety to keep the boxes of their devices.

Why Do People Keep their Apple Product Boxes?

The reasons are as varied as the people who keep them, but a very common one is fear of losing warranty or access to technical support. I called Apple Support to ask if this is real. In fact, it was a perfect excuse because my AirPods actually stopped working, and I was worried they wouldn’t get them back at the Apple Store because I had discarded the packaging.

So are Apple boxes necessary? No. The person, who very kindly answered the phone (aha, I called like a boomer), told me that it is not necessary to keep the box for the AirPods or any other Apple device or product. He just recommended that I take a picture of the information on the box label. For an Apple Store to receive your Apple devices, you just need an ID and the purchasing information. That’s all.

Other Reasons to Keep Apple Boxes

Exploring forums and social networks, I found some answers. There are basically six possibilities:

To collect them:

Apple fans genuinely want to keep the packaging for the pleasure of preserving them, contemplating them, and at some point keeping the devices in their original boxes.

To show off:

It is said that some people even have them on display in bookcases.

To sell them:

There is a modest market of people interested in buying packaging as a hobby, or it is believed that also for illicit purposes such as piracy or the resale of stolen equipment.

To resell devices in better condition:

It is believed that if you sell your used Apple product in its original packaging, it could be worth more.

To prank someone:

In trades or just for the fun of pissing someone off.

For some crafting:

Pinterest is full of ideas for reusing Apple boxes, one common option is as a drawer organizer.

So... why are you keeping your boxes? (yes, we know you have some!)

Story written in Spanish by Cora Bravo in Cultura Colectiva

