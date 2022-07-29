Will Smith issues a public apology to Chris Rock four months after the Oscars incident

Through a video posted on social media, Will Smith issued a public apology for slapping Chris Rock during this year’s Oscars ceremony.

In an act that millions of people have long awaited, Will Smith finally offered a public apology to Chris Rock for the incident of last March during the Oscars where he slapped the comedian while on stage.

In an approximately five-minute video, Will Smith admits that he has had plenty of time to reflect and assures that his behavior was unacceptable. “I tried to contact Chris Rock, but I’ve been told he’s not ready to talk to me. Chris, I want to apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable. I’m ready whenever you want to talk. Over the past few months, I have had a lot of time to think and work on myself. I made a mistake. I am trying not to consider myself a bad person. There’s not a single part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave.”

Will Smith clarified the reasons for not apologizing when he received the Best Actor award at the Oscar ceremony is because he was “completely blocked. Everything was very confusing for me. I tell all those people that I know it was a very confusing thing and it left everyone in shock. I promise them that I am dedicated and committed to putting light and happiness into the world. It was unacceptable behavior. If you stick around long enough, I think we can be friends again,” was part of Will Smith’s message to Chris Rock.

A few days ago, Chris Rock made a reference to the incident for the first time in one of his shows. During his set at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey, the comedian joked “Anyone who says words hurt, has never been punched in the face” as a clear reference to what happened when he made fun on Jada Pinkett-Smith’s alopecia and Will Smith reacted by punching him.

This is the first time that the comedian publicly refers to the incident and the first time that Will Smith talks about it publicly since it happened during last March’s Oscars ceremony.

As a result of the incident, Will Smith decided to resign to the Academy and he was banned from attending the ceremony for the next 10 years. Many of his projects were canceled or put on hold and since has been on anger management therapy.

With information from Cultura Colectiva News









