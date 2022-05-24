Will Smith confessed he had a vision where he lost all his money and career before the Oscars incident

The actor talked to David Letterman about his biggest fear: losing his career.

Just before the Oscars incident, Will Smith knew, or at least part of him sensed that not everything was going to be ok. Talking with David Letterman for his Netflix interview show, the actor opened up about his fear of losing all his money and career.

In one of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman” new season episode, Will Smith sat to talk about his career and how he got to a point where, even though he was doing successful films, he still felt unsatisfied.

The interview was recorded prior to the Academy Awards Ceremony in which Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage for making jokes about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith’s alopecia.

Smith recalled that there was a time when he realized that having a successful movie or career was more like an addiction and that he began correlating “being the best with being able to have the love in my life that would make me feel safe.”

That is why he took a break from his career for two years, during which he took advantage of the opportunity to make several trips to Peru before consuming ayahuasca, a mind-altering medicine used by ancient societies as a process to heal.

He described the experience as one of the “most hellish psychological experiences of my life”, mainly because it forced him to confront his biggest fear, losing everything.

“I’m drinking, I’m sitting there, and then, all of a sudden, it’s like I start seeing all of my money flying away and my house is flying away, and my career is gone,” Smith recalled of the vision. “And I’m trying to grab for my money and my career. My whole life is getting destroyed.”

Smith continues to recall how he started hearing his daughter’s voice crying for help.

“The shaman is like, ‘Relax, relax, relax.’ And she tells me, ‘Sit up.’ Then slowly, I stopped caring about my money, I just wanted to get to Willow. I stopped caring about my house, about my career.”

Despite being a “hellish” experience, Smith said that it helped him realize that “anything that happens in my life, I can handle it. I can handle any person I lose, I can handle anything that goes wrong in my life, I can handle anything in my marriage, I can handle anything that this life has to offer me,” he said.

After the Oscars incident, Will Smith resigned from the Academy and most of his ongoing projects were halted. As of now, the actor hasn’t made any public appearance or talked about what happened that night and what that meant for his career.

