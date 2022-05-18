The U.S women’s soccer team will finally get an equal pay

For the first time in history, women have finally achieved equal pay in U.S soccer after winning a lawsuit.

Women in the United States have taken a historic step for soccer worldwide. After a months-long struggle, which even included lawsuits against the US Soccer Federation for gender discrimination, the US National Team Players Association confirmed that they have reached an agreement with US Soccer to sign a new collective bargaining agreement that guarantees equal pay for women and men.

A historic day for women’s soccer

In the historic agreement, which will get into action until 2028, women and men will have equal salaries and also equal prizes in each tournament they play in, including World Cups.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

In a historic accomplishment, U.S. Soccer, @USMNT and @USWNT have come together to agree to new collective bargaining agreements that will run through 2028 and achieve true equal pay – including equalization of World Cup prize money. — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) May 18, 2022

It is worth remembering that, at least in the United States, the women’s national team performs much better than the men’s national team. In fact, women soccer players in the United States can boast of being the best National Team in the World after winning four World Cups (China 1991, USA 1999, Canada 2015, and France 2019) in addition to multiple medals in Olympic Games.

The men’s team failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia and although they did punch their ticket to Qatar 2022, they did not do so as the best team in the region (CONCACAF).

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

“The United States Soccer Federation and the National Women’s Players Association have reached a historic, first-of-its-kind collective bargaining agreement to achieve pay equity and set a new standard internationally in soccer,” was part of US Soccer’s official statement.

The collective bargaining agreement guarantees that players who are called up to the U.S. national team will be paid exactly the same. Compensation will be the same for all tournaments, including the World Cup. In addition, the payment for image rights with sponsors will also be equal for women and men. Following the decision, the U.S. Soccer Federation becomes the first association in the world to achieve equal pay for its national teams.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Other details of the agreement

In addition to equal pay for participating in a World Cup, women will have other benefits under the new collective bargaining agreement.

Women players will receive an income from ticket sales at U.S. matches (the same as men), childcare support for their children during call-ups, and an ambitious retirement plan.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

In 2016, players Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Carli Lloyd, Hope Solo, and Becky Sauerbrunn took the case to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity and Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Their fight led them to receive a $24 million settlement that became the major precedent.

“The accomplishments within this new collective bargaining agreement are a testament to the incredible efforts of the U.S. National Team players on and off the field. What has been gained has been made possible by the foundation that was laid by many generations of players in the past. It is our hope that this agreement and its historic achievements will not only serve to improve pay equity but also improve the playing and training conditions for our players across the country and around the world,” said Becky Sauerbrunn, who is currently the president of the U.S. National Women’s Player’s Association.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva News

Podría interesarte