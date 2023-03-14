Zodiac Signs That Would Actually Fulfill the ‘Till Death Do Us Part’ Vow

In case you’re longing for a loving and long-lasting relationship.

If you’re feeling the desire to love beautifully, but you’re afraid of ending up with a broken heart, you could let yourself be guided by astrology.

Nothing but respect, trust, and communication can guarantee that things will work out, but remember, nothing in this life is forever.

However, astrology can be very useful in determining whether the person you’re with, depending on their zodiac sign, is someone who likes serious and long-lasting things.

All people, when determined to commit and share their days with a partner, can establish a relationship that lasts a long time, but there are five signs that would definitely fulfill the ‘till death do us part’ vow.

Zodiac Signs You Could Have a Long-Lasting Relationship With

Taurus

As they are ruled by Venus, the planet of love, Taurus becomes an excellent companion.

They are people who resist change, which makes them perfect for maintaining something long-term.

The way this sign expresses their affection is by surprising their partner with details, keeping the flame of love alive.

Cancer

People belonging to this zodiac sign are very sensitive and quite in touch with their emotions.

Therefore, Cancer is not willing to ‘waste’ their energy on something fleeting and temporary.

It is a sign that prioritizes their own above all else.

Libra

Libra is also ruled by Venus, but in addition, it is associated with partnership, meaning that being in a relationship is very important to them.

They strive to achieve balance in their life, including in love, and although they can also be very flirtatious, when they fall in love for real, they are willing to give everything for their partner.

Scorpio

For love, this sign is willing to endure the ups and downs of a relationship, even if it’s broken.

A long-lasting relationship is not their priority, but when they truly find someone they can trust, they will do anything for their love.

For those dating a Scorpio, it is important to note that they are people who love to share even their deepest thoughts, so listening to them is the nicest gesture you can have with them.

Capricorn

Capricorns do not need to be in a relationship to be happy. However, when someone steals their heart, they will do everything to be with that person.

In a way, they are very traditional and for some, being in a stable marriage with a family often becomes a priority.

As free souls, when choosing someone to settle down with, they do so carefully, as they will not invest time and energy in something that will not work in the long run.

Story originally written in Spanish by Nayeli Párraga in Cultura Colectiva.

