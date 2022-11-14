What we know about ‘1899′, the Netflix series that promises more mystery than ‘Dark’

Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, the creators of Dark, will return to the streaming platform with 1899, a new series sure to blow our minds.

If the German series Dark, created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, blew your mind from its first episode and you were one of those people who became obsessed and couldn’t stop talking about all the theories around to try to understand the plot and its characters, wait until you see 1899, the new Netflix series that is about to premiere on the streaming platform, and which promises to be even more mysterious.

1899: Plot

According to the official plot, the series will tell the story of a group of multinational migrants who travel from London to New York aboard the steamship named Kerberos, to start a new life. During the journey, the vessel encounters a similar ship adrift on the high seas, and this encounter turns into a nightmare for the passengers.

Who will star in 1899?

Through social networks, the creators of the series released pictures of the cast that will be part of 1899, and what caught the most attention was that one of the actors of Dark, Andreas Pietschmann, will also star in the new series. Also joining the ranks will be Spanish actor Miguel Bernardeau, known for his role as Guzman in Elite.

It will also feature performances by José Pimentão, Maria Erwolter, Alexandre Willaume, Rosalie Craig, Emily Beecham, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, Clara Rosager, Gabby Wong, Fflyn Edwards, Aneurin Barnard, Maciej Musiał, Jonas Bloquet, Mathilde Ollivier, Isabella Wei, Yann Gael, Anton Lesser, and Martin Greis-Rosenthal.

1899: Fan theories

According to the fandom of Dark, 1899 will supposedly be the ‘successor’ of the series since the information from its creators shows that this version will also deal with themes related to time, and the various existing dimensions, intangible and invisible.

In addition, some assure from what was seen in the trailer and from the posters and logos published on networks, that it will be a story about the mystery of the famous Bermuda Triangle, which historically is known for being an area that tends to disappear everyone in its path and this in the series could be like a kind of secret passage in time.

“From what was seen and shown in the trailer and so many triangles that were shown, it looks like a series where they are trapped in the BERMUDA TRIANGLE; because of the missing ship Prometheus that had four months missing, I think, and which looked like a ghost ship and abandoned,” wrote one user.

When does 1899 premiere?

1899 will release all its episodes on Netflix next November 17, so not only get your popcorn but also your mind ready for a new story from Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

