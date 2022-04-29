ADVERTISING

Amber Heard: More than two million people signed to get her out of ‘Aquaman 2′

By:
Cultura Colectiva +
 - April 29, 2022

Amber Heard: More than two million people signed to get her out of 'Aquaman 2′

Fans wonder if Johnny Depp lost his role because of the accusations made against him, why hasn’t she lost hers.

Johnny Depp’s lawsuit against Amber Heard, whom he is suing for defamation and from whom he is seeking $50 million in compensation, has turned public opinion in unexpected ways: in the face of revelations that the actress also exercised violence towards the actor when they were still married, millions of people want her not to be part of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. In fact, a petition has already collected more than two million signatures for that.

On change.org, the petition is directed at Warner Bros. and DC executives, who are asked to remove Amber Heard from her participation in the Aquaman movie, where she plays Mera. It is practically impossible for this to happen, given that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is already in post-production.

The signatories argue that Johnny Depp did lose several roles and projects after the publication of Amber Heard’s column about the domestic violence she experienced while married to the actor. These include the Fantastic Beasts films, in which Depp played Gellert Grindelwald and was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen.

The petition also mentions Amber Heard’s incident with her ex-partner Tasya Van Ree, for which she was arrested at the Seattle airport for allegedly hitting her. However, both Amber and Tasya deny that this happened and have mentioned that it was an arrest motivated by the homophobia of the authorities.

Meanwhile, the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is still on track for 2023.

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva

Tags:CelebritiesCelebrity Culture
