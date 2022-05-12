Amber Heard’s best and worst movies according to Rotten Tomatoes

These are the highest and lowest rated Amber Heard’s movies. Have you watch any?

Amber Heard is not only an actress, but also a human rights activist and recently became the mother of a baby girl, and while her career would initially be directed towards modeling, she would soon end up in Los Angeles as an actress.

Her first film role was in 2004 and she appeared in the movie ‘Friday Night Lights’ and in episodes of series such as ‘Californication’ and ‘Criminal Minds’; even so, she is known for her roles in ‘Aquaman’, ‘The Rum Diary’ and ‘The Justice League.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Amber is also known for being a human rights activist with organizations such as Amnesty International and The Art of Elysium, an organization that supports communities in need through art programs. Amber has been in a total of 40 film and television productions, and sometimes even as a producer.

Zombieland (2009) - 89% Tomatometer

A movie that includes zombies, horror, gore, and violence is at the top of Amber Heard’s highest-rated movies, however, she isn’t part of the main cast, but in the role of 406, a zombie who attacks Jesse Eisenberg at the beginning of the film.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Her Smell (2018) - 84% Tomatometer

A drama movie starring Elisabeth Moss alongside Cara Delevingne, Amber Heard, and Dan Stevens tells the story of Becky Something, the lead singer of the band Something She, and experiences brief commercial success; with it comes a world of self-destruction.

Friday Night Lights (2004) - 82% Tomatometer

A small town in Texas that is obsessed with their high school football team. However, the team’s hopes of success are looking dim after their star player ends up with a life-long injury, and it is up to the new coach to maintain the team’s honor and respect.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021) - 71% Tomatometer

The Snyder Cut is the director Zack Snyder’s original vision before having to make the changes stipulated by the studio, with a running time of four hours but maintaining the plot of the Justice League seeking to save the world from Steppenwolf.

The Danish Girl (2015) - 66% Tomatometer

This film tells the true story of the Danish painter Lili Elbe, who was the first transgender woman to undergo gender reassignment surgery with the support of his wife Gerda, as she realizes the constant struggle in which her husband lives.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Certainly, a story of unconditional love, as Gerda not only supports the decision of her husband but also helps him in this transformation and they travel to Paris and for years continue to work as friends.

Remember the Daze (2008) - 0% Tomatometer

Starring Amber Heard, Alexa Pena, Leighton Meester, and Melonie Diaz, this film follows a group of teenagers in the summer of 1999, all with a completely different narrative but reflecting the harsh realities teenagers are exposed to.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

London Fields (2018) - 0% Tometometer

Once again, starring Amber Heard, who gives life to a clairvoyant who daily lives the premonition of her own death. On the way to her end, she begins a sentimental relationship with three different men and is aware that one of them will be her executioner.

Paranoia (2013) - 7% Tomatometer

Amber Heard with Liam Hemsworth and Gary Oldman in a movie that tells the story of a young man who doesn’t like his job at a technology company at all, but his boss suggests that he infiltrate his chief rival’s company and he ends up acting as an industrialist.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Informers (2009) - 12% Tomatometer

A chaotic adaptation of a best seller according to the critics, which tells seven different and brief stories starring totally different people such as a businessman, his wife, his mistress, a rock star, and a kidnapper.

The Stepfather (2009) - 13% Tomatometer

An adaptation of a 1987 American thriller/horror film of the same name and both are based on the crimes committed by a serial killer named John List.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Reviews mention how entertaining it can be, however, don’t expect a big deal either, because it’s not.

Podría interesarte