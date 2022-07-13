Amy Winehouse’s biopic will be brought to screen by the director of ‘50 Shades of Grey’

The biopic of the British singer is happening; this is all we know.

‘Back to black’ is one of the most emblematic and melancholic songs in music history and Amy Winehouse’s career. The British artist who entered the famous 27 Club due to her death from substance intoxication, will have its own biopic directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson.

Deadline confirmed the production, which will be in charge of Studiocanal, a company that is fine-tuning all the details for the long-awaited film.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The film will be directed by Taylor-Johnson, who is known for being the director of 50 Shades of Grey, as well as having experience in music biopics since she brought the story of John Lennon to the big screen with Nowhere Boy. The choice of Taylor as director of this project was not only taken by the professional side, as she and Winehouse were close friends.

According to the aforementioned media, Matt Greenhalgh, who also wrote Nowhere Boy, has already finished the script for the movie that will be named Back to Black and is about to distribute it to begin casting.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

It is not yet revealed which passages of Winehouse will be addressed in the film, but what is a fact is that it will delve into her personal life, addictions, as well as her rise to fame.

Regarding the cast, they are just starting the selection process to find the actress who can perfectly embody the famous singer.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

In the past there were some rumors that Millie Bobby Brown could be a good candidate, after a video of the Stranger Things star imitating her perfectly went viral, although the age of the interpreter, as well as the little physical resemblance, could be an obstacle for this to happen.

Also in the failed attempts to make this biopic in the past, the name of Noomi Rapace had been contemplated, although this is no longer seen as a certain possibility, so we will have to wait for more details of the expected production.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva.

Podría interesarte