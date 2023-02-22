‘Euphoria’s’ Star Angus Cloud on the Run from Justice?

Policemen from California are seeking the “Euphoria” star, Angus Cloud, to question him about his alleged participation in a hit-and-run crime in which a woman was injured.

The future is not looking bright for the Euphoria star Angus Cloud, as police are looking for him in connection with a hit-and-run crime, according to TMZ. The media reports that a witness apparently told authorities in the town of Marina del Rey, California, that he saw Cloud and another man driving an SUV that was implicated in the incident.

Apparently, this Tuesday the car was rear-ended by a Toyota, and instead of stopping to count the damage and wait for the insurers to fix the whole thing, it sped away and then stopped in a nearby parking lot. At least one person, a woman inside the Toyota, is known to have suffered injuries to both her legs and arms, and she also presents bruises and signs of redness on various parts of her body.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The witness in the case, who said he knew the people who were inside the Toyota, stated that he went to look for Cloud and the SUV in the nearby parking lot where he allegedly was with his co-driver, but he said that when he got there, neither the car nor the actor and his companion was there.

What Will Happen to Angus Cloud?

Since neither the police nor the witness has reliable evidence against the Euphoria star, he cannot be charged as the perpetrator of the crime or as a suspect, but the authorities are looking for him for questioning and ruling out his responsibility for the crime.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

What is a fact is that a crime of this type, classified as “hit-and-run,” can be considered a felony in California, although the medium does not cite what the implications for the actor could be if he were to be declared guilty of the crime. So far, neither Cloud nor any member of his legal team or spokespersons has commented on the matter.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Podría interesarte