Ariana Grande and Michael B. Jordan as Megara and Hercules? Some Rumors Claim So!

There is a strong rumor that the production of the live-action version of “Hercules” has chosen Ariana Grande and Michael B. Jordan to give life to the protagonists of the story.

One of the most anticipated live-action films on the list of Disney adaptations is undoubtedly Hercules about which lesser has been said so far. A recent rumor could shed important light on its cast members. According to sources from The DisInsider media, the production may have already found the stars who will play the characters of Megara and Hercules: singer Ariana Grande and actor Michael B. Jordan.

So far, no specialized media or spokesperson associated with the film has made any comment about it; however, the rumor about Grande’s participation in the project is not really new, since months ago, it had also been said that she had been cast to play one of the muses of the original film.

Besides, Grande is no stranger to the world of Hercules, since even during the Covid-19 lockdown, almost three years ago, she was part of the cast of the special The Disney Family Singalong, in which she played the song “I Won’t Say I’m In Love,” which is exactly what the character who she would perform in the live-action sings.

On the other hand, regarding the choice of Hercules, the rumors are a bit less clear; Michael B. Jordan would be just one of the strongest names at the top of the list of candidates to play the demigod, and it seems actor Taron Egerton is also considered to appear.

What Do We Know About the Hercules Live-Action?

The news about the production of a live-action film inspired by the animated version of Hercules had been out for a few years before it was confirmed by the end of 2022. It was revealed then that it already has a director and production team.

The Anthony and Joe Russo brothers, who directed Avengers: Endgame, will be in charge of producing this feature film for Disney, which will have Guy Ritchie in the director’s chair; do not forget that Ritchie got in charge of another live-action from the studio: Aladdin, released in 2019.

The Russos told Variety that their take on Hercules won’t be as linear as Disney’s other live-action adaptations, but instead will be more experimental in approach, with a touch of the TikTok entertainment presentation model, and slightly more musical than the original film.

“There are questions about how you translate it as a musical. Audiences today have been trained by TikTok, right? What is their expectation of what that musical looks like and feels like? That can be a lot of fun and help us push the boundaries a little bit on how you execute a modern musical”, Joe commented in the interview.

The project is currently in pre-production, so now Ritchie is reworking the script that writer Dave Callaham, in charge of the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, prepared for production. The original version of the story was created by the same filmmaking team that made The Little Mermaid: John Musker and Ron Clements. They recounted the story of the classic Greek demigod by turning him into something of a rising celebrity who became famous for his acts of heroism, facing monsters, protecting cities, and challenging the very God of the Underworld: Hades.

Like many of Disney’s 90s films, Hercules is a musical, which included some of the most beloved Disney songs in recent decades, some of them performed by a chorus of muses made up of five women who, in turn, also served as introducers and narrators in some parts of the story.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

