Austin Butler Considered Retiring after His Mother’s Passing

Austin Butler, the actor who portrayed Elvis Presley, confessed that he wanted to change careers in 2014.

Austin Butler is the 31-year-old actor who starred in ‘Elvis’, a film that finally brought him the success he had been hoping for in his career with a Best Actor nomination at the 2023 Academy Awards. He knows very well that life takes many unexpected turns, just like it happens in movies.

But before bringing the controversial Elvis Presley to life, Butler considered retiring after his mother’s death. He confessed this during an exclusive interview with Access Hollywood, where he stated he had considered pursuing a different career in 2014.

“After my mother passed away, I put things into a different perspective and started to question if this was a profession that could help the world or anything,” he said.

Austin Butler said that, at the time, he had a more realistic view that not everything you dream about can come true. “There are moments when you also can’t do what you really dream of doing, and you wonder if you’ll ever get to that point of being able to work with the people you’ve always wanted to,” he continued.

What Made Him Change His Mind?

The young actor revealed what made him change his mind and continue in the world of acting in Hollywood. “And then I thought about all those times I went to a movie and came out, and the world felt more vibrant. Or I had a cathartic moment where I needed a good cry, and I saw a film, and it made me cry, or I needed a laugh, and it made me laugh. I thought that’s what I get to be a part of, and storytelling has been a part of humanity since the dawn of time. I feel really honored to be a part of that sort of lineage,” he said.

Butler finally said that thanks to the success of Elvis, he now feels “like a kid in a candy store.” The 2023 Academy Awards will air on March 12th on ABC and social media, and there are high expectations this year with new acting promises such as Austin Butler.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

