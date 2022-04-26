Bad Bunny joins Marvel as ‘El Muerto,’ a character from the Spider-Man universe

Bad Bunny will play El Muerto in a new Marvel film based on the unknown Latino superhero. It will be the first Marvel film with a Latino character on the lead.

Bad Bunny isn’t only breaking all records on music, he is now joining the hottest cinematic sensation of the moment as ‘El Muerto’ a unique character from the Spider-Man universe that will definitely drag millions to the movie theaters to see him in a new phase.

As it is well-known, the rights for the Spider-Man name and characters to be brought into cinema belong to Sony Pictures, and seeing how profitable the latest film was, they’re trying to make as many movies within the universe as possible to compete with Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. In that way, we’ve seen all sorts of characters being brought into the big screen, like the multiple Venom flicks and Morbius. In the search for new characters Sony has been going back to the comic books and, as announced at CinemaCon, they’re already working on two new character films for the upcoming years, one involving ‘Kraven the Hunter’ and ‘El Muerto.’

At #CinemaCon, it was announced that Bad Bunny will star as anti-hero El Muerto in a new live-action #SpiderMan spinoff movie. He’ll be the first Latino actor to lead a Marvel live-action film https://t.co/a7gQ4qYqys pic.twitter.com/Lz2v2UPGqh — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 26, 2022

The latter was announced at the event by Sanford Panitch, the president of the Sony Motion Pictures Group, with a surprise appearance of no other than Bad Bunny himself. According to the announcement, it was Benito (Bad Bunny) the one that approached the studios with the idea of making a movie about the character. He started investigating among the comic book’s long list of Spider-Man characters looking for the perfect Latino character to play and ‘El Muerto’ was simply perfect for him.

“It’s amazing, it’s incredible. I love wrestling. I grew up watching wrestling and I’m a wrestler. I’m a former champion so this is why I love this character. I think it’s the perfect role for me and it will be epic.”

Who is ‘El Muerto’?

Unlike Venom, Morbius, or even Kraven, ‘El Muerto’ isn’t that much of a popular character among the Spider-Man lore. In the comics, Juan Carlos Estrada Sánchez is a Latino wrestler with superhuman powers anciently obtained from his mask. ‘El Muerto,’ his wrestler name, has fought Spider-Man in the ring and at some point is also saved by the friendly neighborhood superhero when his antagonist, El Dorado, wants to claim his life.

This won’t be Bad Bunny’s first acting gig. We’ve seen him in Netflix’s hit series Narcos, playing Cassandro, and this summer, he will make his film debut with Bullet Train alongside Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock.

Bad Bunny’s El Muerto will be the very first Marvel Latin superhero to get his film which will be released in January 2024.

