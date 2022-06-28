Leaked photos of Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie are giving us a Barbie fashion fantasy

Between the Cowboy/girl and the Skater outfits Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are giving us the full plastic fantasy!

Some days ago, Warner Bros. shared the official first look of Ryan Gosling as Ken for the upcoming Barbie live-action movie. It’s fair to say that we all wished we could be part of that gorgeous pink fantasy. Since then, there have been some leaked photos of the wonder couple, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken and Barbie with the most exquisite themed outfits. Today was not the exception.

Although they haven’t revealed much about the plot, and the only official things we’ve seen are the two photos of Robbie and Gosling, at this point with both images and the leaked behind the scenes, it’s enough to convince millions that this movie will be epic.

I mean, the care and detail those outfits have and the nods to iconic Barbie outfits from the days of yore are phenomenal. But not only that, if these looks are already taking us into that Barbie world we all loved imagine how they will look like in the actual movie with the settings.

Now, I do think that the movie will take us back to that Barbie fantasy, but with a very strong and modern message that confronts the ideals, the doll and her world represented back then. Still, that accuracy to portray the character in the real world and Greta Gerwig’s storytelling and filmmaking style sound like the perfect combo to make this movie an instant classic.

The movie has an amazing star-studded cast including America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Issa Rae, Dua Lipa, Will Ferrell, and Marvel’s Simu Liu. Barbie will hit cinemas on July 21, 2023, but we’ll be certainly getting more sneak peeks like the following and the long-awaited trailer in the upcoming months. By the way, take a look at Barbie’s voice!

