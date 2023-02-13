Barney: Mattel Wants to Conquer New Generations with a Remake of the Dinosaur

Mattel is preparing a remake of Barney, the purple dinosaur, which will be dedicated to the new generations and will have details similar to its original version for those who met him in the 90s.

Any 90s child should have seen, at least, one episode of Barney & Friends, starring the iconic purple dinosaur, who invited children to follow their dreams and empower themselves with the force of friendship. According to Entertainment Weekly, those are the values that Mattel, the popular toy company, wants to bring to the new generations through a remake of the program, in animated format, which will also have a window on other platforms, such as cinema and YouTube.

To achieve this, the company decided to give Barney a more stylized and youthful design, while respecting some details of its original version, such as his colors, to cause some impact on the 90s generation that grew up enjoying his adventures on the small screen.

Details About Barney’s Remake You Should Know

Barney will not only come to television with his new animated format, but he is also expected to be the protagonist of several film projects, clips for YouTube, musical productions, literature, and merchandise such as toys, clothing, household products, and much more.

It is known that the animated series will mark the start of this remake, and it will have its premiere in 2024, with a target preschool and first-grade children, and which will follow this T-Rex and several of his friends on various adventures that will have certain similarities with those of the original program. “(It will) introduce new audiences to the world of Barney through music-filled adventures, centered on love, community, and encouragement,” was said in a statement.

The TV show will be produced by Corus Entertainment’s Nelvana company, with Colin Bohm and Pam Westman serving as lead executive producers, as well as Fred Soulie and Christopher Keenan for Mattel Television.

“Barney’s message of love and kindness has stood the test of time. We will tap into the nostalgia of the generations who grew up with Barney, now parents themselves, and introduce the iconic purple dinosaur to a new generation of kids and families around the world across content, products, and experiences,” Josh Silverman, Chief Franchise Officer and Global Head of Consumer Products at Mattel added on the statement.

What is not clear yet is whether this animated series project will be linked to the live-action film that Mattel had announced in 2019, with the protagonist of Nope, Daniel Kaluuya, as the main producer of the movie, which is uncertain if it will keep standing as part of this remake plans.

Barney’s Return Will Also Be Dedicated to Parents

Taking into account that the parents of the children of the new generations are the same infants who enjoyed the adventures of Barney & Friends in the 90s, Mattel also wanted this remake to be something special for them, so the company will seek to connect with this public through merchandising, such as clothing and accessories, with the original Barney as the protagonist.

In addition, the firm hopes that the remake of the dinosaur will also be attractive to them, so its efforts are linked to its desire that the parents themselves invite their children to watch the program and be infected with the wisdom of their characters.

We want “to inspire the next generation to listen, care and dream big. We think that parents, many of whom will fondly remember the original Barney from their childhoods, will love the show too,” adds Fred Soulie, SVP and General Manager of Mattel Television.

Sheryl Leach was the creator of Barney & Friends, which had its original premiere in 1992 on PBS an, which had so much success that it reached 14 seasons, among which more than 100 children appeared as protagonists, including actresses Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez.

