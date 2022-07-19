The best Jane Austen movies adaptations that are faithful to the author’s essence

The British writer is one of the greatest exponents of realism, and these films were attached to her novels.

205 years ago, one of the most important writers of world literature passed away: Jane Austen, author of novels such as Pride and Prejudice, Emma, and Sense and Sensibility, among others.

The writer, who grew up in the Georgian era, knew how to capture in her stories the reality of the women of that time; women who aspired to find a husband with money, had to maintain social composure, keep their feelings, and raise a family while trying to find out their role in life.

This weekend, Netflix released Persuasion, the film based on one of Austen’s books, starring Dakota Johnson. Needless to say, the movie did not convince the critics nor the public, as the adaptation received bad reviews.

For this reason, and on the occasion of the British author’s death anniversary, here are the very best biopics and movie adaptations if you want to get immersed in the romantic yet raw world of Jane Austen.

Pride and Prejudice (2005) - Dir. Joe Wright

A film full of romance, loving instincts, declarations in the rain, and visually moving moments. The film tells the story of Lizzie, a young woman who falls for Mr. Darcy, an elegant, arrogant, and proud man.

Although they had quite a bumpy ride, Pride and Prejudice manages to leave us with endearing and somewhat complex characters that reflect on the reality of courtship in the Georgian era.

Becoming Jane (2007) - Dir. Julian Jarrold

Although it’s not based on a novel per se, Anne Hathaway manages to bring Jane Austen back to life in this endearing bibliographical film.

The movie is the projection of a character written by Jane, who shows us independence and rebellion against the social structure before becoming a memorable writer.

Emma (1996) - Dir. Douglas McGrath

It tells the story of a high society girl, intelligent and beautiful, who tends to get involved in the love affairs of her social circle.

Although she must face adult life once and for all, she manages to confront the consequences of the unfortunate encounters that love brought her, to know true romance.

Mansfield Park (2007) - Dir. Iain B. MacDonald

A story full of entanglements and unrequited love. Young Fanny Price is secretly in love with a man; her friend, and now rival, is also into him. All this while her friend’s brother does everything he can to win Fanny, with whom he is madly in love.

Sense and Sensibility (1995) - Dir. Ang Lee

This is the story of two sisters with completely antagonistic personalities, who know how to express femininity in different ways. Somehow they become involved in the drama of romantic life when their father dies.

After the incident, they decide to move to the country. This is when they begin to experience love from the depths of their souls.

Oh, did we mention this movie won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay and two Golden Globes for Best Motion Picture - Drama and Adapted Screenplay.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva.

