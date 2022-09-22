ADVERTISING

Series inspired by Stephen King’s books that you can watch streaming

By:
Gabriela Castillo
 - September 22, 2022

Series inspired by Stephen King's books that you can watch streaming

Gabriela Castillo
If you’re a Stephen King fan and are looking for a new series to binge-watch, here are some options based on stories by the King of Horror.

Stephen King is one of the authors with more screen adaptations. Some are good, some not so good. But if you’re a fan of the writer too, you’ll probably want to see them all. Here is a short list of terrifying series based on Stephen King’s work that you can watch right now (or that will arrive very soon) on streaming platforms.

The Outsider

This is a great series you can watch on HBO Max based on King’s novel about detectives investigating the terrible passing of a young boy. They soon discover that there are supernatural and inexplicable forces behind the events.

Lisey’s Story

Stephen King says Lisey’s Story is one of his favorites, and now there’s an adaptation directed by Pablo Larrain and starring Julianne Moore and Clive Owen (who we also saw as an unforgettable couple in the dystopian world of Children of Men). After her husband’s passing, Lisey has to follow the clues he left her to uncover a secret. You can watch it on Apple TV+.

Under the Dome

This series is based on the book of the same name. It is the story of a town in the United States that, without warning, is covered by a giant dome that no one can break through. Although many would argue that the book is better, if you want to give it a try, you can do so on Netflix.

The Mist

In this series, the supernatural element is a mysterious mist that covers a town. Those who dare to trespass the mist suffer a terrible fate, so the few survivors have to learn to survive together in a shopping mall. You can watch it on Netflix.

The Talisman

This one isn’t available yet, but I promise it will be a bomb when it’s released. This Stephen King novel will be brought to the screen by the Duffer brothers, the minds behind Stranger Things, and Steven Spielberg. It’ll be available on Netflix sometime next year.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

