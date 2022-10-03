The second trailer of ‘Wakanda Forever’ reveals the new Black Panther

Check out the new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer featuring Namor, Ironheart, and the new Black Panther.

Fans of the Marvel Universe can now sleep easy, as the second trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was recently released, which gives a broader look at Namor, Ironheart, and the new Black Panther (Letitia Wright), who will be the successor of T’Challa, the character of actor Chadwick Boseman, who passed in August 2020.

Cast

The sequel to the film released in 2018, will be directed and written, once again, by Ryan Coogler. The cast is as great as ever with Angela Bassett as Ramonda, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, Tenoch Huerta as Namor, Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Michaela Coel as Aneka, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Florence Kasumba as Ayo, Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, Mabel Cadena as Namora, Maria Mercedes Coroy as Princess Fen, and Alex Livinalli as Attuma.

When will Black Panther: Wakanda Forever be released?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released on November 11 and will mark the end of the fourth phase of the Marvel Universe.

What is ‘Wakanda Forever’ about?

In the new trailer of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever we see the fictional kingdom of Wakanda mourning the loss of its leader and protector T’Challa, as some experiments draw the ire of an underwater nation of which only ancient legends are known. Their leader Namor will declare war on Wakanda and reveal their existence to the world.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

