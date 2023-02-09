ADVERTISING

MOVIES

Brendan Fraser Confessed He Was Turned Down to Be Superman 20 Years Ago

By:
Shantal Romero
 - February 9, 2023

BE INSPIRED

movies

Brendan Fraser Confessed He Was Turned Down to Be Superman 20 Years Ago

Shantal Romero
movies

Viola Davis: The Third Black Actress to Achieve EGOT Status

Alejandro Vizzuett
movies

Where to Watch All 2023 Oscar Nominees for Best Picture?

Alejandro Vizzuett
movies

Michael Jackson’s Family Member Will Bring Him to Life in Upcoming Biopic

Alejandro Vizzuett
movies

Everything You Should Know about the New ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Adaptation

Alejandro Vizzuett
movies

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ the Most Nominated for the Oscars 2023

Alejandro Vizzuett
movies

Tremble, ‘Fast and Furious:’ Warner Bros Is Preparing a Hot Wheels Movie

Alejandro Vizzuett
movies

Classic Horror Movies That Are Way than the Books They’re Based On

Gabriela Castillo
movies

Little-Known Facts About Elvis Presley That Made Him a Controversial ‘King’

Shantal Romero
movies

New Working Title of ‘Joker 2′ and Its Relation to William Shakespeare

Kate Nateras
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

Brendan Fraser claimed that he auditioned along with other actors for a Superman role 20 years ago, but didn’t make it.

Brendan Fraser, the Oscar-nominated actor for The Whale, opened up in an interview and said that 20 years ago, he missed the opportunity to play one of the most famous DC Comics heroes, Superman.

At that time, J.J. Abrams’ film was canceled in the early 2000s due to ‘studio politics;’ however, the Mummy actor said that probably because he only gave 98% in the casting he was rejected along with other actors.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The controversial confession came during an interview for The Howard Stern Show, where Brendan Fraser talked about auditioning for J.J. Abrams’ Superman: Flyby, the film that was to tell the origin of the iconic Kryptonian.

“It’s an incredible, life-changing opportunity. I think inherently I didn’t want to be known for one thing or one role, and I’ve always prided myself on a diversity of roles throughout my professional life... I mean, I’m not a one-trick pony. I was disappointed, I knew it was an amazing opportunity, and it didn’t come to fruition. It didn’t happen because there were certain studio politics, and maybe with my screen test... I knew they noticed I was in there at like 98 percent,” he said.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Fraser also mentioned that on casting day for Superman in 2002 or 2003, seven other people also auditioned, including the late actor Paul Walker, who passed before him.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Podría interesarte
Tags:MoviesCelebrity CultureCelebritiessuperman
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING