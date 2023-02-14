‘Bridgerton:’ This Is All You Should Know About the Long-Awaited Sequel

“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” it’s the prequel miniseries to “Bridgerton” that Netflix will launch in May.

Bridgerton’s second season premiered almost a year ago and got all the fans stunned with its ending, and they keep it that way for the rest of its story. However, while the next season comes out, Netflix will premiere a prequel series next May; so you know, the plot is already causing a stir among the public.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, will tell us everything about the rise of the stylish sovereign, her love story with King George III, some of her adventures in the process, and her transformation into the iconic character that appears in the main story.

What Will Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Be About?

As previously mentioned, this Bridgerton series will focus on the origins of Queen Charlotte, a controversial character in the universe of this story. She’s a person everyone tries to impress, and the one who has the last word regarding every single member of the high British society; she decides what is relevant or not.

The character will have two actresses to bring her to life during the plot: Golda Rosheuvel, who played her in the main series as her mature and “current” version, and India Amarteifio, who will be the young version of the Queen and will have the greatest weight during the plot.

“Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before ‘Bridgerton’ brought her to the world, and I’m thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of ‘Bridgerton,’” commented in this regard Bela Bajaria, leader of Global TV at Netflix, at the time of the announcement of the project, last September.

The plot of the production will focus mainly on the love story between Charlotte and George, as well as on the changes that this “new” Queen will make to 19th-century British society with her arrival, which generated new traditions and many bitter moments, according to an official synopsis shared by the What’s On Netflix site.

In addition, the project will also be a window to the beginning of the Bridgerton family, since it will show us how the love between the matriarch, Lady Violet Bridgerton, and her husband was developed, as well as the origins of another beloved character in the main plot: Lady Danbury.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’s Amazing Cast

Actresses Golda Rosheuvel and India Amarteifio will be joined by some familiar faces from past seasons of Bridgerton and some newcomers, who will seek to win the hearts of viewers through this story, full of drama and comedy. The stars that will reprise their roles from the original production are Adjoa Andoh, as Lady Agatha Danbury; and Ruth Gemmell, as Lady Violet Bridgerton.

Among the new faces that we will see in the project are:

Corey Mylchreest, as King George III

Katie Brayben, as Vivian Ledger

Keir Charles, as Lord Ledger

Sam Clemmett, as Brimsley

Richard Cunningham, as Lord Bute

Michelle Fairley, as Princess Augusta

Tunji Kasim, as Adolphus

Rob Maloney, as Royal Doctor

Cyril Nri, as Lord Danbury

Hugh Sach, as a young Brimsley

Arsema Thomas, as a young Lady Danbury

Connie Jenkins-Greig, as a young Violet Ledger

Important Details About Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

At the end of 2021, rumors about an expansion of the Bridgerton universe started to come out, but nothing about it was known until early 2022 when the production team was ready to start filming. Last year’s February, the filming of the miniseries began, which culminated in May; but it was not until September that the official announcement of the project was made through a teaser published on the streaming social networks.

This miniseries was produced by Shondaland, the firm that belongs to creative Shonda Rhimes, who also served the project as its main writer, this being the first time that she was directly involved in this universe after having been executive producer of the original project.

The other main producers of this limited series were Betsy Beers and Tom Verica, who has worked alongside Rhimes on Bridgerton itself and on other products outside of Netflix, such as Grey’s Anatomy and How To Get Away with Murder? And because this is a limited series, it will not be renewed for another season, so it will start and end its part of the story in the six chapters that will make up the project.

It should be noted that both the books on which the original series and this production are based, as well as the projects themselves, are inspired by a real historical segment, since Queen Charlotte did exist several years ago, and marked a milestone in the history of United Kingdom with its particular vision of the world, politics, and social confrontations.

Therefore, there are historical moments that could be expected in its plot, as NuttyHistory well exposes through a video shared on YouTube, such as Charlotte and George’s wedding, which happened six hours after they met, after her move from her native Germany, where she was a Princess; or how Charlotte became one of the first people to recognize the influence and talent of the young Mozart.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will not be the only spin-off product in the Bridgerton universe, whose main series has already been renewed for its fourth season (so far), as other products, that will expand their story and their characters, are also being worked on in different formats and platforms, such as a virtual reality experience, face-to-face events, and even a video game.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

